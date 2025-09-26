Echoes of Protest: UN Still Remembers Walkout During Netanyahu’s 2024 Speech

Even today, the memory of that day lingers at the UN General Assembly, where diplomats walked out in protest, marking its lasting impact.

New York: Shockwaves rippled through the UN General Assembly on September 24, 2024, at least one year ago as dozens of diplomats walked out when the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu went to the stage and began to deliver his speech. It was claimed by the representatives that they don’t support him and his government’s actions.

Even today also, people at the UN General Assembly remember that day, and its impact is still being felt, as all the diplomats walked out from the room to show their protest against his actions.

It was claimed at that time that half of the diplomats left the assembly to show their protest in response to the Israeli government for their ongoing military operations in Gaza and Lebanon. The protest also came in response to the refusal by Netanyahu as the international nations called for a ceasefire.

RIGHT NOW ⚡️ most countries walk out of Netanyahu’s speech at the UN, leaving him to talk at an empty hall.



Compare this to the subservient congress! pic.twitter.com/z9NM6hvEnX — Syrian Girl (@Partisangirl) September 27, 2024

The representatives from Arab and Muslim-majority countries were also among those people who left the chamber, while highlighting the sharp divisions within the international community over Israel's conduct in the conflict.

The Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu defended the actions of their military actions and government in his speech while describing those actions as a part of an "existential fight" against groups such as Hezbollah.

Additionally he dismissed the growing pressure by the international nations as he emphasised that "enough is enough" and vowed that Israel would not back down or keep a low profile until its security is guaranteed.

Further he also criticized the United Nations in 2024, for its perceived bias against Israel, as he cited repeated resolutions condemning Israeli actions, while ignoring threats from terrorist organizations.

The remaining attendees, who did not leave the chamber including the members of the Israeli delegation and invited guests, applauded the speech given by the Israeli president.

The speech further followed against the backdrop of intensifying regional violence, with Israeli airstrikes targeting Beirut and other locations, prompting growing international calls for a ceasefire to protect civilians.

The video of the whole incident is going viral even today as in a video it was evident that almost every representative got up from their seats and left the chamber, making a room nearly empty. The video of that incident was posted by Ian Alleyne on his Facebook page on September 25, 2025.