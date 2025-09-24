Trinidad and Tobago: Jearlean John to act as Prime Minister during Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s UNGA engagement

Minister of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John will act as Prime Minister while PM Kamla represents Trinidad and Tobago at the 80th UN General Assembly in New York, USA.

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has announced that Jearlean John, the Minister of Works and Infrastructure, will act as the Prime Minister during her absence. During the press conference she announced that Jearlean John will act in her place as she is headed to New York for the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The Minister of Works and Infrastructure, has extensive work experience in governance as she is a great politician and also a chartered accountant. Also she had played many roles acting as a CEO of the Housing Development Corporation and also the managing director of the Port Authority. Also John has been a member of parliament and with that she has served as a minister in previous administrations.

The Prime Minister, Kamla Persad-Bissessar stated that she will lead a delegation to strengthen diplomatic ties and to explore more opportunities for collaboration with various countries and international organizations.

Further she stated that the delegation includes Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Sean Sobers, and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, Nicholas Morris.

Jearlean John, has reacted to the announcement made by the Prime Minister as she talked with some of the news reporters that “she was shocked and stayed still after hearing the news.” She also said that “She is grateful that hard work is recognised and she will continue to work hard, because she is quite a workaholic."

Adding more to it, when a lady reporter asked her if she was surprised, she replied that “The UNC has a lot of talented and hardworking people, and 10 years of opposition wasn’t easy, it was not a one man show”.

“The prime minister had many choices, as many people worked under her guidance, so I'm very humbled that she chose me, and I'm very happy and going to work hard to serve my country”, she further stated.

The community has welcomed John’s appointment as a reflection of the Prime Minister’s confidence in her abilities. The people are also happy that their prime minister is working to strengthen international relations and opportunities for Trinidad and Tobago.