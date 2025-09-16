Belgium: 13-year-old Lucas Jemeljanova becomes 1st in world cured of deadly brain cancer

Diagnosed at age six, the 13-year-old boy has been battling diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a rare and fatal brain cancer with no known cure.

Belgium: Groundbreaking discovery and history has been made in the health sector as 13-year-old Lucas Jemeljanova from Belgium becomes the first person in the world to be cured of deadly brain cancer.

The now 13-year-old boy was first diagnosed with the incurable deadly brain cancer identified as diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a deadly and aggressive brain tumor with almost no chance of survival at just the age of 6.

Following the diagnosis Lucas was only given less than a year to survive, but through a revolutionary personalized treatment, Lucas participated in the BIOMEDE trial testing new drugs and doctors continued to try experimental treatment on him and surprisingly managed to remove the disease inspiring new hope.

The groundbreaking personalized treatment changed everything as it has become a landmark moment that went against all odds after scientists designed a therapy tailored to Lucas’s tumor, and remarkably the treatment did not only stop the growth of the deadly brain tumor but completely eradicated the cancer.

Researchers believe Lucas’s cancer carried an unusual genetic mutation that made it highly sensitive to the personal treatment that was administered to him while in the doctor’s care.

Lucas’s medical recovery now sets to be not only a personal victory for the 13-year-old boy with his family, but to positively contribute to the science world as it proves that precision medicine could one day transform the outlook for countless children and families facing devastating diagnoses.

Lucas’s recovery is now offering scientists new insights that could help shape future therapies for other children battling DIPG. His survival marks a historic medical breakthrough and brings hope for future tailored cancer therapies and hope for all who are still battling the cancer in various hospitals.

Various citizens have taken to Facebook to congratulate not only Lucas but the advancements in the medical field with one user writing, “What fantastic news for him and his family and a big BRAVO to the wonderful doctors and researchers.”

While another user wrote, “Hay! It’s a wonderful result. Hopefully it will lead to more and better results for more people.”