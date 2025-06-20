Friday, 20th June 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

‘Used as an Incubator’: Brain-dead woman in Georgia delivers premature baby after months on life support

She went to the hospital, hoping for proper care, but was merely given some medication and sent back home, without receiving any treatment.

Friday, 20th June 2025

Georgia, US: A 30-year-old pregnant woman, Adriana Smith, was kept on life support despite being declared brain dead at just 9 weeks into her pregnancy. The Georgia resident reportedly suffered from severe headaches in February while being pregnant.

According to the information, she decided to go to the hospital but was only given some medication and sent back home without any proper treatment. The next morning the registered nurse went to work  and upon close examination in the hospital where she worked, the doctors discovered she had blood clots in her brain and proclaimed her as braindead

Because of the ‘heartbeat’ law in Georgia which bans all abortion treatments after six weeks of pregnancy, the doctors kept her alive despite her being brain dead. 

She had been on life support ever since February and just on Tuesday, she delivered her premature son named Chance approximately at 4:41 weighing 1 pound and 13 ounces through an emergency C-section. Her son was admitted to the NICU following which she was removed from life support on Tuesday. 

Following the case made headlines, people across the world are arguing that the young woman was used as a ‘medical experiment’ and as an ‘incubator’ to give birth to the child. People across the world have shown their frustration with the Georgian government, saying that this was not their decision to make. 

One of the users also argued, “Adriana Smith did not give birth. She did not deliver a baby. They performed an autopsy on her corpse to remove a baby. A baby that had to be born extremely premature, weighed only 1 pound and 3 ounces, because he could no longer survive in his mother’s decaying body. Her body began to literally rot. It wasn't a c section, it was an autopsy.”

Meanwhile, April Newkirk, mother of Adriana Smith says that the decision of her abortion should have been left to her or her family, stating the law only allows those less than six weeks pregnant to abort and she was 9 weeks pregnant and the doctors feared going against the law. Adding that they would not have terminated the pregnancy but they should have had the option to weigh the two options as a family.

Her case has sparked conversation about abortion and captivated the attention of many across the United States, where access to abortion is strictly limited in some states and completely banned in others, since the Supreme Court overturned the federal right to terminate a pregnancy in June 2022.

Three congresswomen are however fighting for the rights of pregnant women, particularly black women to better protect the ones who are unequally impacted by systemic medical neglect and restrictive anti-abortion laws. 

Ayanna Pressley, Nikema Williams, and Sara Jacobs who have presented congressional resolutions on the issue and are pushing to change the abortion laws that lack formal legal opinions leaving families and doctors in a limbo. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Trump administration to block asylum for migrants coming through Mexico

Friday, 20th June 2025

Uncategorised

World's most powerful passports in 2020: Indians don't need prior visa in...

Friday, 20th June 2025

Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, plants a Malayan Dwarf coconut tree at the Nevis Historical Conservation Society’s New River Coconut Walk Restoration Project.
Uncategorised

Minister Brantley plant trees to commemorate Earth Day

Friday, 20th June 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomes 2nd Child
Uncategorised

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomes 2nd Child

Friday, 20th June 2025

Dead giraffes in Kenya
Uncategorised

Photos of dead giraffes highlight climate crisis in Kenya

Friday, 20th June 2025

U.N. Security Council takes no action on Myanmar coup
Uncategorised

No action on Myanmar coup by U.N. Security Council

Friday, 20th June 2025

Tsunami warning issued for Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand after eruption of underwater volcano
Uncategorised

Tsunami warning issued for Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand after eruption of...

Friday, 20th June 2025

Saint Lucia to receive additional flights from Canada amid spring season (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Saint Lucia to receive additional flights from Canada for peak summers

Friday, 20th June 2025