Hurricane Erick intensifies to Category 4 as it approaches Mexico

Mexico: Hurricane Erick has intensified into a category 4 hurricane and is expected to hit the coast of Mexico possibly in a few hours. According to the NHC, Hurricane Erick is capable of causing devastating wind damage and is said to be heading for the coast of Mexico with heavy rainfall that will lead to life-threatening flooding and mudslides specifically in mountainous areas that have steep terrain.

The Miami based report by the U.S. National Hurricane Centre stated that Erick was around 110 kilometres west-southwest of Puerto Angel, Mexico, and about 145 kilometres southeast of Punta Maldonado, Mexico as of early Thursday. The NHC reported Erick was about 110 kilometres west-southwest of Puerto Angel, Mexico, and about 145 kilometres southeast of Punta Maldonado, Mexico.

Hurricane Erick is the second named hurricane in the Pacific differing from the first hurricane reported at the beginning of the hurricane season, hurricane Barbara in intensity and track. Hurricane Erick moving with the wind speed of 209-251 kph is the first category 4 hurricane that is still intensifying and predicted to strike Mexico this early into the hurricane season which begins from June 1- 30 November.

The president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum has urged citizens to suspend all activities by the nightfall and stay inside their homes and for those living in low-lying areas to move to shelters, in a video uploaded on her X account on Wednesday while the hurricane was still in category 3.

The citizens abided by the requests made by the administration, resulting in all the fishermen bringing their boats in and all last minute shopping was done by the end of nightfall. The citizens have been altered to remain prepared for Erick so it doesn't catch them by surprise as Otis the Category 5 hurricane did in 2023 killing about 52 people and leaving countless damages.

A hurricane warning has been issued by the hurricane centre advising the citizens of Mexico residing from Acapulco to Puerto Ángel that all preparations to protect life and property should be rushed. The schools and all public places are to remain closed during this period as Erick has continued to intensify and the government is still getting more updates, the president again warned that those who are in the hurricane’s paths should stay inside their homes or in shelters as advised by the government.