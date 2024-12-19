20-year-old Alexander Paffendorf arrested on suspicion of plotting attack on Govt building in USA

Alexander Paffendorf, a resident of Carlsbad, California, and was detained on suspicion of preparing to carry out a mass shooting at a government building by equipping himself with explosives and firearms.

Following the Abundant Life Christian School shooting in Madison, Wisconsin, a 20-year-old man from California was arrested by the police for allegedly plotting with the Wisconsin shooting suspect, Natalie Rupnow.

Alexander Paffendorf, a resident of Carlsbad, California, and was detained on suspicion of preparing to carry out a mass shooting at a government building by equipping himself with explosives and firearms.

Paffendorf also planned the attack on Abundant Life Christian School with the 15-year-old Rupnow, who killed one teacher and one student while injuring six others.

Media sources claim that FBI agents interviewed Paffendorf in relation to the attack in an effort to find out why Natalie Rupnow assisted Paffendorf.

The followed-up investigation

After learning that the 20-year-old communicated with Natalie Rupnow to plot an attack on a federal building, the FBI got a restraining order issued for him.

As per the sources, Paffendorf admitted during the interview that he and the shooting suspect were discussing plans of arming him with explosives and a gun to target a government building.

The restraining order issued by the judge allowed the federal agents to view the messages exchanged between the killer and Paffendorf.

The Madison police chief talked to some media sources stating he was not aware of the arrest of Paffendorf made by the FBI.

After the restraining order, the police swarmed the Californian Man’s apartment for investigation and his neighbors stated that there were around 15 cops all with guns in their hands all across the neighborhood.

handgun The media reports further mentioned that the shooting killer brought two handguns to school on the day of shooting yet only one gun was retrieved by the police.

The unanswered questions

Despite the arrest of Paffendorf, there are still some questions that went unanswered like how he knew Natalie Rupnow, what was their relationship, and why she helped him in his plan by carrying out the school shooting.

Paffendorf is set to appear in court on January 3, 2025 but the question remains – will the justice be served?

Victims of Wisconsin school shooting

In addition to Paffendorf’s arrest, more information about the Wisconsin school shooting has surfaced.

The victims who died during the investigation were Erin Michelle West, a 42 year old teacher at the Abundant Life Christian School and Rubi Patricia Vergara, a 14 year old student.

Erin Michelle West (left) and Rubi Patricia Vergara (right) Out of the six injured victims, 2 were sent home in the evening of the shooting day, while out of the other four, two are in stable conditions while two victims still remain in critical condition. Students at Abundant Life Christian School Moreover, the killer’s parents have been divorced twice making her having to live at times with her father and other times with her mother.

It is yet unknown as to where Natalie Rupnow got the gun from, whether it was possessed by one of her parent, or she received it from someone coordinating with her in the shooting.

Details regarding the Wisconsin shooting case

The suspect was identified as Natalie Rupnow, a 15 year old female who carried out the shooting in Abundant Life Christian School in which she killed one teacher, one student and wounded six others.

Natalie Rupnow The police found two handguns at the scene out of which only one was used in shooting but the origins of the gun is still unknown.

Rupnow’s parents who are coordinating with the police may or may not face criminal charges in intentionally or unintentionally leading to her committing the crime.

Jeff Rupnow, Natalie’s father posted a picture of his daughter at a shooting range wearing a black shirt with KMFDM written on it in August.

Some written documents have been posted online by someone claiming to be Natalie Rupnow’s friend but the documents are not yet verified by the police.