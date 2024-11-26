FBI reopens America’s infamous ‘The D.B. Cooper hijack case’ after 53 years

Somewhere between Seattle and Reno, he jumped from the back of the plain with one parachute securing the bag and him using the parachute but his parachute was the one that was used for instructions and was sewn shut.

The Federal Bereau of Investigation has once again launched investigation into United States of America's infamous ‘The D.B. Cooper hijack case’ after 53 years. This comes as the officials found more evidence which they believe might help in solving the case.

A man calling himself Dan Cooper approached the counter of Northwest Orient Airlines on November 24, 1971 who later hijacked the Northwest Orient Flight 305 going from Portland (Oregon) to Seattle, Washington. He made a stewardess writing a note demanding four parachutes and $200,000 from the pilot.

Somewhere between Seattle and Reno, he jumped from the back of the plain with one parachute securing the bag and him using the parachute but his parachute was the one that was used for instructions and was sewn shut.

After the jump, Cooper disappeared into the night in a wooden area making it a mystery that was never solved till today – who was D.B Cooper, where he came from and what happened to him the night he jumped from the plane after hijacking it.

Insights into FBI’s Investigation

The FBI named the case – NORJACK, for Northwest Hijacking. They opened an investigation as soon as they got a call regarding the hijack that stayed open for many years but to no luck.

The FBI interviewed more than 800 suspects and tracked leads everywhere in the entire country but the case was nowhere near being solved.

One suspect, Richard Floyd McCoy, was arrested for a similar hijack case but was ruled out as he did not fit the description of Cooper as provided by the flight attendants.

In 1980, a young boy found a bag full of twenty-dollar bills that matched the serial numbers on the ransom money.

This made the FBI believe that Copper didn’t survive the jump from the plane as the parachute probably didn’t work and his clothes were not suitable for rough landing.

Reopening of the D.B. Cooper Hijack Case

Now, after 53 years of the incident, FBI reopened this infamous case of America stating they found more evidence that might solve the case.

A parachute, believed to be used by Cooper during the hijack, has been found by the children of one of the suspects caught during the 1971 hijack, Richard Floyd McCoy II, a former army soldier and fugitive.

His children who discovered the evidence, Chanté and Rick, said that they suspected their father from quite some time but didn’t come forward because of their mother who they thought was their father’s compliance during both the hijacks.

But now that both their parents are deceased, they decided to come forward with the evidence that ties their father to the notorious Cooper and the infamous hijack case.

Chanté McCoy in an interview said that they knew their father was involved in some bad business but they never thought he’ll be connected to the D.B. Cooper case but after finding the parachute, they knew they should reach out to the police with the evidence.

The FBI confirmed reopening of the case and are examining the new evidence that might be the key to solving this case.

The Search Continues

The case that remained a mystery for more than five decades, might get solved with the emergence of new evidence.

The public remains curious as to know who D.B. Cooper was, why he committed such a crime and where he has been for all these years.