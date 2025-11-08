HIV-positive man arrested after spitting blood on roommates during violent altercation in Monroe

The incident occurred at an undisclosed location in Monroe at 8:30 a.m. on November 5.

United States: A 35-year-old man was arrested by the officials after he allegedly assaulted his two roommates and intentionally spit a mouthful of blood on them. According to the reports shared by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Johnathan George, is HIV positive.

Reportedly, the incident took place at an unspecified location in Monroe, around 8:30 a.m. on November 5. According to the police, the suspect assaulted two of his room mates, after they confronted him for sexually pleasuring himself in the room.

According to police reports, the altercation began between the victims and the suspect, when one of the victims noticed the suspect and opposed him to masturbate in the room. Upon being confronted, the suspect allegedly hit his roommate in the mouth and when the second roommate stepped in to stop him, a huge fight broke out between all the three boys.

During an altercation, one of the victims punched the suspect in the face in self defence to which the suspect responded by intentionally throwing a mouth full of blood on both the victims.

After that the authorities were contacted and upon reaching they detained the suspect and took him to the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center. The officials stated that the suspect himself admitted his crime and also told the officials of being aware about his HIV positive status.

Further the authorities claimed that they charged him with the simple battery, along with two counts of intentional exposure to the AIDS virus. And with that they also disclosed the identity of the suspects as 35-year-old Jonathan Fredrick George of Monroe, who is listed as homeless.

Officials also stated that there was a concern about possible intentional exposure to the virus following which the victims are getting their test done.