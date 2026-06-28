Trinidadian YouTuber Timothy Ramai completes 8-day solo survival challenge without modern equipment

Content creator Timothy Ramai survived eight days alone along Trinidad's remote coastline without food, water, shelter or fire, documenting the entire journey on YouTube.

Trinidad and Tobago: A Trinidadian outdoorsman and content creator, Timothy Ramai, has successfully completed a 8-day solo survival challenge along a very remote part of Trinidad’s coastline without using any man-made resources.

Ramai, known for his outdoor adventure videos, made this adventure to survive without bringing his food, drinking water, shelter, or fire. He documented his experience in a video that was later uploaded on his YouTube channel.

“For the next handful of days, I will be challenging myself to endure hardship. I will be hunting along the coastline using primitive methods to survive, looking for resources and anything I can use to help me. The main goal is to survive,” he said

During the challenge, he had to search for fresh water, build a shelter, and find enough food for each day. Ramai found small fresh water streams and used coconuts for food and hydration. He also collected natural materials which he used to build a shelter that protected him from the rain and strong wind.

Finding food was one of the hardest parts of his adventure. Ramai spent hours fishing, gathering mussels from the rocks, and cooking them over a fire that he started himself. He said that every meal required great effort, making it difficult for him to maintain his energy throughout the challenge.

The remote coastline also allowed Ramai to see Trinidad’s wildlife very closely. One night, he watched leatherback turtles come ashore to lay their eggs. He went out of his way to keep a distance and not disturb the animals.

Ramai said that the experience also gave him time to reflect on life, faith, and gratitude. He spent over a week alone in the wild which helped him to appreciate the simple things that many people ignore.

Following the completion of this 8-day challenge, the YouTuber called it one of the hardest outdoor challenges. According to Ramai, this adventure made him understand the need for preparation and adaptability to changes.

The survival challenge has gone viral online, with thousands of views on the video. They praised Ramai’s resilience and survival skills. Many people also commended him for promoting Trinidad’s natural beauty, while encouraging respect for the environment.