Trinidad: Three masked men rob and beat Valencia supermarket supervisor

Three masked men armed with cutlasses robbed and assaulted a 43-year-old supermarket supervisor in Valencia, Trinidad, escaping with two mobile phones, six bottles of Hennessy and about TT$2,000.

Trinidad and Tobago: Three masked men armed with cutlasses have robbed and beaten a 43-year-old supermarket supervisor at Cost Express Supermarket on the Eastern Main Road in Valencia.

The attack took place at about 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7.

According to the reports, the police noted that the supervisor was standing near a cash register when the three men walked in, armed with cutlasses, declaring a robbery and attacked her.

She was allegedly struck several times with blows at the head and body with the flat sides of the blades.

The robbers left with her Samsung cellphone and the store’s iPhone 13 Pro. They also took six bottles of Hennessy, made up of one 1-litre bottle, three 750ml bottles and two half bottles, as well as a cash register drawer that contained about $2,000 in mixed Trinidad and Tobago currency.

The three men then fled the supermarket, crossed the Eastern Main Road and disappeared into Bertram Trace.

The incident has raised serious concerns among the residents as a user commented, “Three men with cutlasses walk into a supermarket at 8 in morning is scary. That poor supervisor just be doing her job. Valencia people be deserve to feel safe going about their day. We need more police patrols along Eastern Main Road, and I hope these men are caught quickly. Wishing her full and very speedy recovery.”

Another user commented, “This is scary. Broad daylight, 8 in the morning, and three men walking in with cutlasses. Hope the supervisor recovers well and that police catch them quickly.”

Police Constable Salickram is investigating the case as the officials work to locate the suspects.