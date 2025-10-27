Trinidad: Student robbed of $30 by schoolmates in daylight ambush

The victim was approached by four male students, all reportedly wearing the same Tranquility Secondary School attire.

Trinidad and Tobago: Police have launched an investigation following a daylight robbery involving a 14-year-old Tranquility Secondary School student who was allegedly ambushed and robbed by four of his schoolmates near the Diego Martin maxi stand in Port of Spain on Friday afternoon.

According to police reports the snatching incident occurred around 3:00 p.m. on October 24, 2025 as the 14-year-old victim dressed in his school uniform was walking along South Quay, near the Diego Martin Maxi Stand.

When he was approached by other four male students who were reportedly wearing the same Tranquility Secondary School attire.

Reportedly one of the four boys whom the victim knew, held him down while the others frisked him, reaching into his pocket and taking $30 in cash before the group walked off toward the Petit Valley Maxi Stand.

The police have launched an investigation into the robbery ambush incident consisting by fellow schoolmates.

The citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have taken to Facebook to condemn the violent acts with many suggesting that action be taken on the four robbers so as to stop the acts from happening in the future.

With users wiring, “They going to school to learn how to rob people. $30 robbery 30 days in jail no parents visit. So sad that they have started so early to be Bandits instead of trying to become Doctors, etc a career to help your fellow Citizens instead of thinking to rob them in your "School Uniforms",....well that says it all..!!”

While others suggested that parents need to bear the cost of the acts and wrote, “They need to start to charge the parents of these students. Only when the parents pockets start to hurt, is when they will actually start to parent their children properly.”

“What going on with the law is the time to put these children behind bars is only when a parent can't take it anymore they will say the parent take advantage.”

“This is only going to get worse if the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service don’t start holding the parents of these delinquent youths accountable for their criminal actions??”