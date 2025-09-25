Trinidad man to face third trial for murder of 4-year-old stepdaughter

Stepfather of 4-year-old, faces a third trial after his previous conviction for her 2006 murder was overturned.

Trinidad and Tobago: The stepfather of Amy Emily Annamunthodo, Marlon King, who killed his 4-year old stepdaughter in 2006, has now been ordered to stand trial for a third time for her brutal murder. His second trial took place on September 23, 2025.

A San Fernando jury deliberated at the O’Meara Judicial Centre for over four hours on September 23, 2025, but was unable to reach a unanimous verdict, which resulted in a hung jury and forced a retrial, by Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas.

It is said that the stepfather of the 4-year-old was convicted previously and sentenced to death by hanging in 2012 after a jury found him guilty of murdering his stepdaughter. Justice Anthony Carmona presided over the High Court at that time. Nevertheless, the Court of Appeal overturned the conviction in July 2021, and ordered a new trial.

The death of 4-year-old Amy Emily Annamunthodo, who was tortured and beaten to death by her step father, shocked the entire nation with its brutality. She lived on Ste Madeleine Road, Marabella, with her mother, Anita.

Details of the incident

The Medical reports of the child revealed that she was tortured and beaten as her body suffered multiple external and internal injuries, including broken ribs, ruptured organs, and extensive bruising.

The reports also revealed that she had burned marks as she was burned with cigarettes on her vagina, inner thigh, and forearm, just an hour before her death.

Anthony Rocke, neighbour of King, revealed that he saw him beating his step daughter, as he also stated that he hung her by her hair from a cloth tied to a door ledge and was punching her continuously. He also testified that he punched her 30 times as the child was crying for help and howling from the pain but could not utter any word because she was gagged.

He also stated that she was almost completely naked, wearing only underwear, and it was clear she had suffered severe marks of abuse. Adding more to it he said he never saw anyone this cruel as he was beating her like a punching bag. Now the case will return to the cause list for scheduling King's third trial.

Public sentiment has turned hostile with communities openly expressing their rage towards the man and are demanding justice for the girl as soon as possible. The public are also saying that it's been 20 years since the child died but still didn’t get justice. Communities are pressuring the authorities to punish him and provide justice to that innocent 4-year-old child.