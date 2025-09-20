Trinidad and Tobago Weather forecast: Mix of Sun, showers expected across Lesser Antilles

Residents across Trinidad, Tobago, and the Lesser Antilles can expect a mix of sunshine and cloud cover throughout the day.

Trinidad and Tobago: The official weather forecast has been issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service for Saturday, September 20, 2025. This public report was released at 5:49 am today and will cover the time period from now until midnight.

In many parts of Trinidad and Tobago as well as the rest of the Lesser Antilles, residents will see a mix of sun and shade, which will play throughout the day. Although at times the weather will break into large patches of blue sky, intervals of light to moderate rain are also expected.

These rain showers will mainly hit the hill tops and the western parts of Trinidad, but other areas also may see some rain. There is a 40% (moderate) chance that some of the showers could become heavy or thunderous.

As the day progresses from late morning into the evening, the chance of this activity to happen increases. The officials advised the public to pay attention to the weather changes which may bring disruption.

Temperature and Sea Conditions

At night, the weather is expected to stay mostly fair, providing some break from today’s unstable weather. However, heavy downpours or thunderstorms which may also bring with it gusty winds, street flooding and local flash flooding in areas that are prone to it.

In Piarco, the minimum temperature yesterday was 25.1°C and a maximum of 33°C has been predicted for today. Crown Point saw a minimum of 26.7°C and a maximum of 32°C is forecasted today. These numbers indicate that it will be a hot and humid day which in turn increases the discomfort index during heavy rain.

Sea conditions are going to remain moderate. In the open coast, waves could be measured to 2.0 metres, while in harbours and other sheltered areas waves are likely to be around 1.0 metre.