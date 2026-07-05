Trinidad and Tobago: Two fatal road accidents leave two dead

One man died after his van collided with a truck near Santa Phillipa Bridge, while another pedestrian was fatally struck by an unmarked police vehicle on the Uriah Butler Highway.

Trinidad and Tobago: Two devastating road traffic accidents between Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4, respectively have been raising concerns among the people across Trinidad and Tobago.

According to the reports, two people were killed in separate road accidents, with the latest fatality reported near the Santa Phillipa Bridge along the Caparo Valley Brasso Road and in the Friday night accident a homeless man was killed by an unmarked police vehicle along the southbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway near Home and Beyond.

The victim in Saturday's accident has been identified as 42-year-old Jason Ramnanan of Caparo.

As per the official police statements, the accident happened as Ramnanan's panel van collided with a truck near the bridge, around 9 a.m.

The victim's sister, Amanda Ramnanan, said that her brother was a caring boy and was the most loved individual with his whole life still ahead of him.

"Jason was the most loved individual and the most caring boy if you ever met him, and he had his whole life ahead of him still," she said.

She mentioned that Ramnanan had celebrated his birthday on January 15 and when the incident occurred, he had been returning home after visiting his grandparents, who live in the area.

The residents who were gathered at the scene said that the ongoing roadworks have allegedly contributed to the crash. They noted that the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) had excavated a section of the roadway a week before the incident. They further described that it left a large hole near the bridge.

One of the residents stated that the barricades placed around the excavation reduces visibility for motorists approaching the bridge.

"There is a barricade around the hole on the pavement so usually when you come around the corner, you cannot see where the pavement break. There is a big hole and WASA should have covered that hole," the resident noted.

He further added that a waste disposal truck also crossed the bridge and had the right of way when the collision happened.

Furthermore, on Friday night, July 3, an unidentified man alleged to be homeless was reported dead after being struck by an unmarked police vehicle along the southbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway near Home and Beyond.

Police reports noted that the accident occurred at about 9.40 p.m.

As per the initial reports, the driver was a 28-year-old police officer in the Criminal Investigations Department's Crime Response Unit, who told the investigators that he was on exercise duty and driving south when a man suddenly appeared in front of the vehicle.

He noted that he failed to stop in time and thereby struck the pedestrian.

The emergency responding officers found the victim lying motionless on the roadway with severe injuries and was taken to a medical institution where a District Medical Officer later pronounced him dead and ordered a post-mortem examination.

Responding officers noted that the officer was treated by ambulance personnel following the collision.

Further investigations are underway concerning both the fatal accidents in Trinidad and Tobago.