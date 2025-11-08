2025-11-08 09:51:29
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Grenadian government approves amendment to raise marriage age from 16 to 18

Grenada raises legal marriage age from 16 to 18, even with parental consent, following Parliament’s amendment to the 1966 Marriage Act.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Grenada: In a landmark move to protect minors and children rights, the Government of Grenada has official approved increasing the marriage's legal age to 18 instead of 16. This move comes with the support of Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell.

The move comes after the Grenadian Parliament approved amendments to the 1966 Marriage Act, officially raising the legal age of marriage from 16 to 18, even in cases where parental consent is given.

The 1966 Marriage Act amendment excludes exceptions that earlier allowed 16 and 17-year-olds to marry or be betrothed with parental consent.

Dickon Mitchell, Grenada’s Prime Minister, supported and defended the decision of raising the legal age, stating that the amendment is aimed at strengthening protections for children.

This aligns with the country’s laws and modern standards of child welfare, as under the Grenadian law, a child is defined as any person under 18-years of age, and at 16-years some will have barely left school.

The Prime Minister warned that the old law created loopholes that endangered minors, and the amendment will now also prevent Grenada from being exploited by “nefarious actors” who might take advantage of financially vulnerable families by arranging child marriages. With the facade that it will help them financially.

Citizens of Grenada and across the Caribbean have taken to Facebook to applaud the government's decision with one user by the username of Kabir Badaloo on Facebook writing. “Wow, did not even know 16 was still a thing in the Caribbean, marriage around 16 is way to early , heck marriage at 25 is way to early lol. The decsion to raise the marriage limit will allow people to grow, educate and expand there careeres REALLY GOOD DECSION .... A 16 year old and marriage dont even belong in the same sentence .. good job sir ..” 

Another user by the name of Charlene Garraway stated, “Kudos to Grenada for taking a significant step towards protecting minors by raising the age of marriage from 16 to 18. This change will help ensure a safer and brighter future for children. I pray my country Guyana emulates this…” 

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

PM Harris accused of nepotism and judicial interference

2025-11-08 05:39:50

Uncategorised

Hotel industry will be a boom to Dominica’s economy says PM Skerrit

2025-11-08 05:39:50

TTPS releases a female murder suspect, assures further investigations
Uncategorised

TTPS releases a female murder suspect, assures further investigations

2025-11-08 05:39:50

Caribbean Airlines
Uncategorised

Caribbean airlines to accommodate passengers after cancelling several fli...

2025-11-08 05:39:50

99-year-old Bertram Anderson Roach
Uncategorised

99-year-old man from St Kitts and Nevis writes his first book

2025-11-08 05:39:50

Latest images released by UWI Seismic Research
Uncategorised

Volcano Eruption: PM Gonsalves issues evacuation orders effective immedia...

2025-11-08 05:39:50

US Coast Guard vessel (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

HMS Trent and US Coast Guard collaborates to seize cocaine worth US$4.5 m...

2025-11-08 05:39:50

Saint Kitts and Nevis

PM Drew pays tribute to National Heroes, recognizes Unsung Heroes

2025-11-08 05:39:50