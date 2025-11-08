Grenadian government approves amendment to raise marriage age from 16 to 18

Grenada raises legal marriage age from 16 to 18, even with parental consent, following Parliament’s amendment to the 1966 Marriage Act.

Grenada: In a landmark move to protect minors and children rights, the Government of Grenada has official approved increasing the marriage's legal age to 18 instead of 16. This move comes with the support of Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell.

The move comes after the Grenadian Parliament approved amendments to the 1966 Marriage Act, officially raising the legal age of marriage from 16 to 18, even in cases where parental consent is given.

The 1966 Marriage Act amendment excludes exceptions that earlier allowed 16 and 17-year-olds to marry or be betrothed with parental consent.

Dickon Mitchell, Grenada’s Prime Minister, supported and defended the decision of raising the legal age, stating that the amendment is aimed at strengthening protections for children.

This aligns with the country’s laws and modern standards of child welfare, as under the Grenadian law, a child is defined as any person under 18-years of age, and at 16-years some will have barely left school.

The Prime Minister warned that the old law created loopholes that endangered minors, and the amendment will now also prevent Grenada from being exploited by “nefarious actors” who might take advantage of financially vulnerable families by arranging child marriages. With the facade that it will help them financially.

Citizens of Grenada and across the Caribbean have taken to Facebook to applaud the government's decision with one user by the username of Kabir Badaloo on Facebook writing. “Wow, did not even know 16 was still a thing in the Caribbean, marriage around 16 is way to early , heck marriage at 25 is way to early lol. The decsion to raise the marriage limit will allow people to grow, educate and expand there careeres REALLY GOOD DECSION .... A 16 year old and marriage dont even belong in the same sentence .. good job sir ..”

Another user by the name of Charlene Garraway stated, “Kudos to Grenada for taking a significant step towards protecting minors by raising the age of marriage from 16 to 18. This change will help ensure a safer and brighter future for children. I pray my country Guyana emulates this…”