Trinidad and Tobago: Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint by passengers in Arima

Trinidad and Tobago: An Arima taxi driver was held at knifepoint by two passengers and robbed of his vehicle, a Samsung A05 cellphone and $300 TTD in cash on the night of September 17, 2025, while he was working.

According to reports the taxi driver whose identity has remained concealed was cruising along Hollis Avenue in his white Nissan Y11 AD Wagon around 10:00 p.m. on September 17, when he picked up a male and a female passenger who requested a trip to Malabar.

The taxi driver picked them but upon reaching Devenish Street on his drive to Malabar, the situation in the car turned fatal a the male passenger who sat behind him in the back passenger seat pulled a knife to his neck and directed the driver to divert off route.

The victim complied with the demands and diverted the car onto Cocorite Road, eventually leading them to Blanchisseuse Road. where the driver was instructed to exit the vehicle while the male suspect who was now armed with an object resembling a firearm, demanded that he give up all his valuables.

The victim, fearing for his life, complied with the demands and handed over $300 TTD in cash, a Samsung A05 cellphone, and the vehicle.

Although before the two fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, they instructed the taxi driver to remove his pants and run. While the two fled heading south along Blanchisseuse Road.

In a swift response, police officers led by Cpl Andrews launched an investigation into the matter and recovered the stolen Nissan AD Wagon that was found unoccupied at Noriega Trace Bye Pass Road in Arima.