Trinidad and Tobago: Casino confrontation sparks standoff between Officer and Security Guard

Trinidad and Tobago: A late-Friday night confrontation at Crown Jewel Casino, led to a tense standoff between Superintendent Baird and security guard Estate Constable Marryshaw, with Baird claiming that Marryshaw assaulted him and demanded an arrest be made of the Estate Constable.

According to WIC News sources the entire incident took place around 11:41 p.m.14 November, 2025 after a team from the St Joseph CID, who were on exercise duty in Curepe, received a report from the Northern Division Operations Command stating that a police officer needed assistance at the casino.

The officers quickly responded, arriving at the scene around 12:10 am on Saturday where they met with Superintendent Baird of the Port of Spain Division, who confirmed their identity to them and narrated what had taken place.

Stating that he made a call for backup after an altercation between him and the casino manager took place and, the casino manager asked one of his security personnel, Estate Constables to remove him from the establishment.

However, during the removal, Barid narrated that allegedly, one of the estate constables grabbed his hand and shoved him against a gaming machine before pushing him outside.

Superintendent Baird pointed to security guard Estate Constable Marryshaw as the officer who did the act against him and demanded that action be taken for his actions.

But the CID officers only conducted brief interviews with employees and security personnel, including Marryshaw, and cautioned him.

A short time later, officers from the Guard and Emergency Branch arrived on scene, and reportedly, Superintendent Baird became enraged and insisted to Cpl Mahon that Marryshaw be immediately arrested for the assault.

Cpl Mahon informed Baird that none of the attending officers had power to make the arrest on Marryshaw, based on the circumstances, and a formal inquiry will be launched.

Investigations into the assault have been launched, with an investigator appointed to pursue the matter further, Baird was advised to seek medical attention, as enquiries are continuing.