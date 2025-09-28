Trinidad and Tobago and UAE sign visa-free agreement for diplomatic passport holders

Trinidad and Tobago: The United Arab Emirates (UAE )and Trinidad and Tobago have signed a ground breaking agreement which will allow diplomatic and official passport from both countries to travel visa-free, strengthening bilateral ties. This deal is a major step toward strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries.

The signing ceremony took place in New York on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) on September 27, 2025.

The agreement was signed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar of Trinidad and Tobago.

As part of this deal, UAE citizens holding diplomatic, special, ordinary, or "mission" passports are able to now travel to Trinidad and Tobago without needing a visa. In exchange, holders of diplomatic and official passports from Trinidad and Tobago will also have visa-free access to the UAE.

During the course of the meeting, the two officials held in-depth discussions on strategies for the betterment of trade, investment and economic growth between the two nations. Deputy PM Sheikh Abdullah and Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar also shared their views on global issues which are also being addressed at the UN General Assembly.

Sheikh Abdullah stated that the UAE is committed to strengthen its relationship with Trinidad and Tobago. He also highlighted the significance of working closely together on economic and development projects that will profit both countries.

Authorities are confident that the visa-free travel will make official travel easier, foster more diplomatic engagement, and increase opportunities for further cooperation with not only Trinidad and Tobago, but also the wider Caribbean.

Moreover, this agreement also underscores the recent efforts by the two countries to increase cooperation. The UAE has been at the forefront in increasing its diplomatic and economic profile in the Caribbean. This includes a $50 million fund for renewable energy projects which will benefit 16 Caribbean islands’ energy needs by reducing energy costs and improving energy security in the region.