Trinidad: 74-year-old woman robbed in brazen garage attack in St Ann’s 

Trinidad and Tobago: A 74-year-old woman was robbed at her home on Friday, at Fondes Amandes Road, St Ann’s, after a lone male attacker approached her while she was reversing her vehicle into her garage.

According to St Ann’s police reports, the incident took place around 5:45 p.m., when the victim was reversing her car in her garage and suddenly a man approached her. While approaching her he went to the driver’s seat and demanded money from her.

Hearing that, the 74-year-old woman panicked and refused to give money, upon which the suspect forcibly grabbed her navy blue handbag from the vehicle. The struggle ended when the suspect ran towards the silver Nissan AD wagon, registration PDN 1047, waiting for him with a handbag and left the scene.

However the determined victim started following them in her car to retain her bag and while driving along Sydenham Avenue near Hutton Road, the suspect threw her bag out of the car onto the roadway.

Upon noticing that, the victim stopped her vehicle and ran towards the bag to retrieve it only to discover nothing was missing from her handbag.

Following which the victim directly went to the Belmont Police Station, where she reported the whole incident and told them that her bag was containing her wallet with identification documents, driver’s permit, debit card, approximately $6TT in cash, and an iPhone 7.

Along with this she also told officers about the description of the suspect that he is slim-built male and at that time he was wearing a red cap.

Police officers registered her report and since then they have started the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter.

The incident shocked the community of St Ann as many people are now terrified to leave their houses. Many people took to Facebook to express their concern and shock as one of the users Janet commented “She needs to be given an Award for bravery...he probably did not have a gun, but she better be on her alert because they do not like to be embarrassed and would return just to prove that they have the upperhand.”