Missing Trinidad fishing vessel found, captain dies hours after rescue at sea

Captain Anthony Murray was rescued with five crew members after days adrift in the Atlantic, but died aboard the rescue vessel before reaching shore, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 66-year-old captain has died just hours after being rescued along with five crew members from a fishing vessel that had been missing for several days in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the reports, the Ministry of Defence confirmed on Wednesday, July 22 that Trinidadian captain Anthony Murray died after being rescued from the water along with the rest of the crew of the ST VINCENT VII following days adrift in the Atlantic Ocean.

Murray reportedly appeared stable immediately after the rescue. His condition later worsened, with the captain developing shallow breathing, although he showed no signs of pain or discomfort and while he was aboard the merchant vessel MV MARVEL KITE, which had carried out the rescue.

The MV MARVEL KITE was en route to Saint Lucia to meet a Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard vessel when Murray became unresponsive. The crew reportedly alerted authorities that he appeared lifeless only hours after being rescued and brought aboard.

The vessel was immediately diverted to St Vincent, where Murray's body was taken ashore for an official declaration of death. The other five rescued fishermen underwent medical checks before being arranged for return to Trinidad and Tobago via the Air Guard.

The Ministry reportedly held off announcing Murray's death until his immediate family had been informed.

The ST VINCENT VII had gone missing for several days while operating off the coast of French Guiana, prompting a multinational search involving the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, Air Guard, and several government ministries, along with authorities in French Guiana, Suriname, Brazil and CARICOM IMPACS.

As per the reports, the vessel was located on Tuesday night by the crew of the MV MARVEL KITE, who spotted it drifting roughly 349 nautical miles east of Galeota while en route to the United States. They confirmed the identities of the six fishermen and brought them aboard. Government officials thereby expressed gratitude to the crew of the MV MARVEL KITE.

Five families are now preparing to welcome their loved ones home. Murray's family, however, is mourning his death after a rescue that briefly appeared to end in tragedy.