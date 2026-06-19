Guardian Media fires back after PM Kamla labels it a “Puppet Organisation”

The media house issued a public statement denying allegations of editorial interference, as pressure mounted from government officials and industry bodies over claims raised by a former journalist.

Trinidad and Tobago: Guardian Media Limited, a Trinidad and Tobago Media company, is publicly defending itself against political bias claims, declaring, “We will not cower, remains committed to fearless journalism."

This comes as Guardian is denying all the allegations raised by former investigative journalist Joshua Seemungal, who claimed investigative work was compromised. The media organisation has mounted a robust defence of its editorial independence after facing serious criticism over the allegations.

The Media Association of Trinidad & Tobago (MATT) called on Guardian Media’s leadership to address allegations made by Seemungal following his resignation from the company.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar criticised and pressured Guardian Media through social media, criticising the organisation and calling them a 'puppet organisation'. She repeatedly questioned why Guardian Media had not publicly addressed the allegations.

As the pressure intensified, PM Persad-Bissessar, through a series of social media posts, challenged the organisation's silence on the matter, accusing it of avoiding the central issues while attempting to shift the public conversation elsewhere.

Guardian Media Limited issued a statement on the front page of its Thursday, June 18th newspaper edition, rejecting all the biased claims and suggestions that it has compromised its journalistic standards or allowed political interest to influence its reporting.

The response came hours after MATT described the claims as serious and said they warranted a clear and transparent response from the media house, in the official statement issued on June 17.

The association warned the organisation that unanswered allegations surrounding editorial independence, newsroom conduct and potential conflicts of interest can damage public interest in journalism at a time when credibility is under increasing scrutiny.

The allegations raised by Seemungal were claims that a senior editorial employee allegedly participated in political activities ahead of the 2025 General Election before returning to a newsroom role.

He also mentioned that several investigative stories were suppressed despite meeting editorial and legal requirements and he faced professional consequences after raising concerns internally.

The front-page statement by Guardian Media signalled that the company has no intention of retreating from growing controversy as they argued that accusations of political bias are nothing new and have been levelled against it by administration from across the political spectrum.

Guardian Media sternly maintained that its journalists operate independently according to established professional standards, according to their own judgement without any fear or bias.

The media organisation also pointed to its publicly available editorial policies, code of conduct and corrections procedures as evidence of its commitment to transparency and accountability.

In the statement, Guardian Media said criticism from those in positions of power is often an unavoidable consequence of robust journalism, adding that it remains committed to challenging public officials and reporting on matters of national importance regardless of political consequences.

The company declared that it does not view issues through political colours but through the national interest.

However, Guardian Media issued a public defence, critics are arguing that the statements stopped short as it did not directly address the specific allegations about newsroom conduct, political influence and editorial decision-making.

While the media house is claiming that it has not done anything wrong, the locals are slamming them by pointing to their years of neglect. One local named Shiva Gosine took to Facebook and recalled, “Anyone remember when there was a huge story about pharmaceutical procurement corruption over the last few years and the Guardian spent the whole 2 weeks reporting about Rowley getting an invitation?”

Another said, “Who are they trying to fool ? Everybody knows that Guardian media ltd is owned by the same Syrians who finance the PNM. They can’t go against their own selves. CNC3 and The Guardian newspaper is PNM media.”