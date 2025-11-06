2025-11-06 18:56:20
Five male students, ages 14–16, arrested in Trinidad for assault by beating

The operation, conducted by officers from the Scarborough Police Station, took place on Tuesday between 8:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: Five male minors were taken into custody by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) in Scarborough on Tuesday, November 4, during a warrant operation. It is reported that all the students were between 14 to 16 years of age and were charged for assault by beating.

According to police reports, the operation was conducted on Tuesday between 8:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. by officers attached to the Scarborough Police Station. It was coordinated by Insp. Wilson and supervised by Sgt. Yorke in the Scarborough District.

The police stated that during the operation, all the male students were taken into custody from their respective homes for assault by beating in several communities. All the students were between 14 and 16 years old.

The identities of the arrested minors have not yet been disclosed by the authorities. However, officials confirmed their ages as follows: a 14-year-old from Cradley Trace, Concordia; a 14-year-old from Bon Accord; a 14-year-old from Calder Hall, Scarborough; a 16-year-old from Smithfield, Scarborough; and a 16-year-old from Calder Hall, Scarborough.

Authorities claimed that all the five minors are students and are scheduled to appear before the Juvenile Court to answer their respective charges. The investigation into the matter is still ongoing by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

The community of Trinidad and Tobago has expressed appreciation for the swift action taken by the authorities, with many praising the police on social media. Residents took to Facebook to share their views, with one user commenting, “Excellent work, officers. Great job, keep it up and make them examples,” while another wrote, “Well done, officers. I feel sorry for the parents who may be trying to protect their children and believe they did nothing, but it’s not always the case.”

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

