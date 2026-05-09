Caribbean Airlines launches direct Tobago-New York flights

The new weekly route is expected to boost tourism in Tobago by improving direct access for travellers from New York and reducing the need for connecting flights through other Caribbean destinations.

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines has introduced new non-stop flights between Tobago and New York to facilitate easier and cost-effective travel without connecting through other flights.

The airline is encouraging people to book their flights early to experience Tobago’s beautiful beaches, clear waters and relaxed island atmosphere or the busy streets and iconic landmarks like the Times Square and Central Park, as it offers a fast and easy connection from the United States.

“Experience Island bliss in Tobago or explore buzzing city streets in the Big Apple! Easy, convenient, non-stop flights between New York and Tobago,” read the official post by Caribbean Airlines on Facebook.

According to the shared flight schedule, aircraft BW423 will depart New York every Thursday at 7:00 am and will arrive in Tobago at 11:55 am. The return flight, BW422, leaves Tobago every Wednesday at 11:55 pm, and arrives in New York at 5:00 am the following day.

These 1x weekly services will improve accessibility to the tourism sector, which includes the hotels, water sports activities, food, and culture. This will enhance the positioning of the island as a top destination in the Caribbean region for vacationing and adventurous tourists.

Tobago is known for key attractions like the oldest reserve in the Western hemisphere, Main Ridge Forest Reserve; the 3-tier Argyle Waterfall, and the world’s largest brain coral at Kelleston Drain.

Passengers can book their flights on the airline’s site at www.caribbean-airlines.com , via the mobile app, ticket offices, or by calling the center.

The tourism industry in Tobago is expected to experience an increase in travel between the island and New York, which will be more convenient for tourists and returnee residents.