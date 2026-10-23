Caribbean Airlines adds flights as Tobago gears up for Carnival 2026

Extra airbridge capacity and planned fast ferry sailings are expected to help accommodate increased travel between Trinidad and Tobago during the October 30 to November 1 celebrations.

Trinidad and Tobago: Travellers are all set to head to Tobago for the island’s 5th annual carnival celebrations and they can expect major relief across the domestic airbridge as Caribbean Airlines officials are ramping up seat capacity to meet heavy seasonal demand.

Tobago Carnival 2026 is all set to take place from October 30 to November 1, 2026 and will serve as the final grand festival on the global carnival calendar.

According to the airline officials, thousands of revellers, cultural enthusiasts and masquerades are preparing to journey between the two islands Trinidad and Tobago for the late-October festivities, they are introducing additional flights to ease smooth travel.

The regional carrier said that collaborative efforts will bring much-needed relief to travellers who are willing to participate in the Tobago Carnival celebrations while reinforcing the airline’s commitment to national connectivity and support of the culture.

This expansion in airbridge seat availability comes as the newly constructed ANR Robinson International Airport terminal is entering full commercial operations in Crown Point. The facility will be modernised and it is primed to handle the anticipated surge in passenger traffic and will offer enhanced passenger processing and upgraded ground logistics ahead of peak arrival days.

Transport connectivity continues to play a vital role in the festival's economic success. In addition to increased scheduled flights, inter-island maritime services are being expanded, with extra fast ferry sailings planned to accommodate higher passenger volumes across the seabridge.

Tourism officials have highlighted the importance of dependable connections between Port of Spain and Scarborough, enabling local hospitality businesses, mas bands, and event organisers to benefit from the growing number of visitors. As accommodation bookings rise and festivities begin across the island, the coordinated expansion of air and sea services aims to reduce travel congestion and ensure smooth, uninterrupted access throughout the festival.