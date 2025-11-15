St Vincent-Trinidad tensions rise after Gonsalves family linked to controversial luxury property purchases

The dispute arose after Minister Anil Roberts questioned Prime Minister Gonsalves online about his family securing three subsidized HDC homes in Trinidad.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Political tensions brewing between Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves and the Trinidad and Tobago government after the latter accused him along with his family of spending millions to purchase luxury apartments while the country still faces a housing crisis.

According to reports, the whole tussle between the two governments began after Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister Anil Roberts went online via a social media blog post, “Doubles and Coffee,” and called out Prime Mister Gonsalves to answer how his wife, Eloise and their children Storm and Soleil were all “lucky” to obtain three separate subsidized Housing Development Corporation (HDC) homes in Trinidad.

Documents suggest that the family's acquisition of three luxury apartments consists of three first-floor apartments at the upscale Victoria Keyes development, valued between $1.3 million and $1.96 million.

Claims that Gonsalves rejected, stating that the apartments were lawfully purchased and he never asked for any favors to purchase the apartments from the previous People’s National Movement (PNM) government or former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley.

He further claimed that it was only an attempt to spoil the party’s image in support of the Opposition in St Vincent and the Grenadines upcoming General election set to be on November 27, 2025. And he is viable to pursue legal action.

Prime Mister Gonsalves noted that his wife is Trinidadian and that his son and daughter are Trinidadians by descent and all proper acquisitions were followed in the proper process of purchasing the property.

All working respectable jobs as his wife is a successful and well reputed fashion and interior designer who previously worked in Trinidad as a teacher after graduating from The UWI.

To which Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar in support of her minister stated that she welcomes the lawsuit and further emphasised that the timing and the circumstances surrounding the apartments purchase are to be under critical and serious scrutiny.

Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar highlighted one of a particular concern is the rent-to-own arrangement entered into on April 30, 2025 – rushed through just two days after the General Election and before the newly elected government was sworn in Trinidad and Tobago.

She further critiqued that while the Gonsalves family owns multiple luxury apartment acquisitions in Trinidad and Tobago, thousands of citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines still have housing needs and are still waiting for accommodation.

Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar discarded Prime Minister Gonsalves claims that the government of Trinidad and Tobago wants to interfere with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines November 27 elections stating that she and her government have no interest in the elections and his opinions have no effect on her decision making.

While Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has consistently denied any wrongdoing, the controversy has continued to generate significant regional media attention.