St. Vincent Sailing Week 2026 sets sail with world-class races and island celebrations 

The upcoming events promise world-class sailing, island vibes and the magic of the Caribbean at its best.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: The highly anticipated St. Vincent Sailing Week 2026 kicked off on Sunday morning, welcoming sailing enthusiasts from across the world. Over the next nine days, race crews will be moving through some of the most beautiful waters in the region – St Vincent, Canouan and Bequia with the final race finishing at the iconic Bequia Regatta.

The event will feature Canouan Cup, Bequia Easter Regatta, world-class sailing, island vibes and pure Caribbean magic.

The Sailing Week started on Sunday with a number of events including Junior Regatta, opening of Canouan Cup and prize giving ceremony for Junior Regatta at Coconut Grove. The 2nd day will feature Junior Regatta in Mayreau, registration at Soho House as well as All White Welcome Party.

On Wednesday, there will be an International Yacht Race 1 from Canouan to Bequia followed by prize giving and welcome party at Whaleboner Restaurant and Bar in Belmont Walkway.

Thursday will mark the official start of the Bequia Easter Regatta 2026 with the opening ceremony set to bring together international yachts and local sailors at the Bequia Plantation Hotel. The day will include registration activities, a junior regatta in Bequia and a lively skippers’ briefing followed by a welcome party to set the tone for the competitive days ahead.

Racing action intensifies on Friday with the Friendship Bay Yacht Race featuring multiple classes such as J24, J30 and Surprise fleets. Spectators can also look forward to the Double Ender Big Boat Challenge which will be a highlight that showcases traditional Caribbean boat-building and sailing skills. The day will conclude with prize-giving ceremonies and a jam-down session at the Belmont Walkway.

On Saturday, competitors will take on the Around Bequia Yacht Race which will be one of the most anticipated challenges of the week. The schedule also includes additional class races and another Double Ender contest followed by prize giving and a movie night for participants and visitors.

Sunday is set aside as Yacht Lay Day which will offer a more relaxed atmosphere with beach activities and community competitions in Lower Bay. However, racing resumes briefly with the Double Ender Race 2.

The final day on Monday will see the Admiralty Bay Triangle Yacht Race bringing Sailing Week to a thrilling close. With final races for multiple classes and a grand prize-giving ceremony at the Bequia Plantation Hotel, the event will wrap up in true Caribbean style.