Massive 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattles St Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded 33.0 km NE of Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 67 km SSW of Castries, Saint Lucia, and 128 km S of Fort-de-France, Martinique.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: A calm of Friday morning was shattered as a 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled St. Vincent and the Grenadines, startling residents and sparking concerns across the island.

According to data from the UWI Seismic Research Centre, the 4.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in the early Friday morning October 3 around 10:59 a.m with the location of the earthquake being felt at the latitude of 13.44N, longitude of 61.11W and a depth of 142 km.

Upon the release of the news by the UWI Seismic Research multiple citizens of the Caribbean took to social media to confirm that they felt it as some stated “Felt it in Villa”, “Felt it in Grenada.” While some stated they did not feel a thing, as one user wrote, “Did not feel a thing.”

