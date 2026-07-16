Who Owns It? Newly formed Saint Lucian company to take control of JA$4.3B Dolphin Cove

A company that didn't even exist five months ago unexpectedly took control of one of Jamaica's biggest tourism attractions.

Saint Lucia: A newly incorporated Saint Lucian company, Global Attractions Limited, is set to become the majority shareholder of Dolphin Cove Limited, a Jamaican-listed marine attractions operator, after agreeing to acquire World of Dolphins Inc.'s entire 79.99% stake in the company.

Concerns are growing as the company which didn't even exist five months ago unexpectedly took control of one of Jamaica's biggest tourism attractions.

The last value at which the stock was traded is recorded at J$11.59, however, the sale price has not yet been disclosed. Along with that, the identity of the beneficial owners of the company has not been named yet.

According to the previous records, this isn't the Dolphin Cove brand's first brush with Saint Lucia as under the Allen Chastanet led UWP government, the plans to bring a Dolphin Cove style facility to Pigeon Island were strictly opposed by the SLP, then in opposition, and the Saint Lucia National Trust over the serious concerns regarding the captive dolphin breeding.

Now a Saint Lucian company is on the other side of the business entirely, controlling the Jamaican parent operation, with almost nothing about who's behind it made public.

The companies entered the share purchase agreement on July 9, 2026.

The Dolphin Cove mentioned in a market notification published on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on Sunday, July 12, "World of Dolphins Inc., the company's majority shareholder, has entered into a share purchase agreement dated July 9, 2026, to sell all of its shares in the company to Global Attractions Ltd, a company incorporated in Saint Lucia."

The details on financing or what is supposed to happen next at the parks have not been disclosed either. Although, according to the evaluation, the deal covers over 313 million shares in a company valued near JA$4.3 billion on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

Following that, the minority shareholders are now owed a mandatory buyout offer within 30 days of closing.