Saint Lucia withdraws from hosting 2027 CARIFTA Aquatics Championships

Saint Lucia has withdrawn from hosting the 2027 CARIFTA Aquatics Championships due to the delay in completion of the National Aquatics Centre (NAC). This decision has been shared by the Saint Lucia Aquatics Federation (SLAF) in a letter dated March 12.

The primary reason for this decision is that construction of NAC in Beausejour, Gros Islet, can not be completed in time for the event. The construction of the centre was expected to be completed till March, 2027.

SLAF President Paula James stated in the letter to the CARIFTA Congress chairperson Steven Joachim that the delay in the construction of the centre has made it impossible to host the event. The construction of the National Aquatic Centre (NAC), situated in Beauséjour, Gros Islet, commenced in April 2025.

It is being constructed next to the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground and the National Tennis Centre. It will include a 50-metre Olympic-sized pool with a movable bulkhead, a warm-up pool, and seating in a covered venue. The officials shared that the project will continue past Easter next year.

The government, via the Ministry of Education, Youth Development and Sports, informed SLAF about the delay. Permanent Secretary Uralise Delaire said that the venue will not be finished in time for the CARIFTA Aquatic Championships 2027.

“The Department of Youth Development and Sports regrets to inform the St. Lucia Aquatics Federation (SLAF) that the construction of the National Aquatics Centre (NAC) at Beauséjour, Gros Islet will not be completed in time to facilitate Saint Lucia’s hosting of the CARIFTA Swimming Championships in 2027,” said the official letter to the SLAF President.

Despite this setback the government remains dedicated to completing the construction of the pool. Minister Kenson Casimir said that the new pool is expected to be ready in 10 to 12 months. The new pool will also help swimmers improve their performances.

The Bahamas has presented its bid to host the championship after the withdrawal of the Saint Lucia Aquatics Federation. It is set to take place from March 26 to 31, 2027, at the Betty-Kelly-Kenning Aquatic Centre, Nassau.

Trinidad and Tobago has offered to act as a backup to The Bahamas for hosting the event, if they cannot host the games under any circumstances. Also, Jamaica will host the games in 2028.