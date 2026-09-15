Saint Lucia: Cooking gas prices rise as 100lb LPG cylinder jumps to $314.88

Cooking gas prices have increased across Saint Lucia, with the 100-pound LPG cylinder rising by $26.38 as new petroleum prices took effect on September 14.

Saint Lucia: Consumers across Saint Lucia will now have to pay more for cooking gas following the latest adjustment in the prices of petroleum products announced by the government. The revised prices took effect on Monday, September 14, 2026, with increases recorded across all Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) categories.

According to the information, under the new pricing structure, the 20-pound LPG cylinder has increased by $2 as it moved from $34 to $36 while the 22-pound cylinder has also risen by $2 from $38 to $40.

A significantly larger increase has been applied to the 100-pound cooking gas cylinder which has moved from $288.50 to $314.88 that is an increase of $26.38 per cylinder. The price of bulk LPG has also increased from $2.76 to $3.02 per pound.

The latest changes come after cooking gas prices had remained unchanged during several previous fuel-pricing cycles despite increases in global oil prices.

In August, for instance, the government maintained the 20-pound LPG cylinder at $34, the 22-pound cylinder at $38 and the 100-pound cylinder at $288.50 while continuing to provide subsidies to cushion consumers from international price volatility.

According to the government, the latest adjustments reflect movements in international crude oil and refined petroleum product prices during the reference period from August 17 to September 6, 2026.

During that period, the average price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil reportedly increased by 6.7 percent to US$86.08 per barrel.

Along with cooking gas, gasoline and diesel prices have also increased. Gasoline has moved from $16.75 to $17.25 per imperial gallon which is equal to an increase from $3.68 to $3.79 per litre.

Diesel has similarly increased from $16.75 to $17.25 per imperial gallon or from $3.68 to $3.79 per litre. Kerosene, however, remains unchanged at $10.41 per imperial gallon or $2.29 per litre.

The revised petroleum prices will remain in effect for the three-week pricing period ending October 4, 2026.