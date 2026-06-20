Dominican Republic: One dead, 1,700 evacuated after major fire at Bayahibe resort

A major blaze at a popular beachfront resort in the Dominican Republic triggered a large-scale evacuation as firefighters battled flames that spread across sections of the property.

Dominican Republic: A massive fire broke out at a hotel in beach resort in Bayahibe and allegedly killed one person, forcing evacuation of nearly 1,700 tourists on June 20, 2026. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. as per the reports shared by the local authorities.

The fire engulfed the Viva Dominicus Beach by Wyndham resort which is popular with tourists on the Dominican Republic’s Southeastern coast. It appeared to rip through a significant portion of the property.

🔥 Incendie dramatique au Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach à #Bayahibe, République Dominicaine.



Une touriste italienne de 46 ans, Francesca #Valentino, a perdu la vie par inhalation de fumée.



Près de 1 700 touristes ont été évacués en urgence. Le vent et les toits en feuilles de… pic.twitter.com/5nhyxBrp4a — Le Quotidien 509 (@lequotidien509) June 20, 2026

Through the videos surfacing over the internet flames ripping through the roof of the resort can be seen. The firefighter rushed to respond and contain the fire, but the fire had engulfed a significant portion of the resort.

Thick black smoke can be seen in the air near the country’s iconic white sand beaches and turquoise water. The scale of the massive blaze covered the southern coast completely.

#Entérate… Se registra un fuerte incendio en un hotel de Bayahibe, República Dominicana 🇩🇴

Una turista italiana de 46 años muere por la inhalación del humo, tres huéspedes terminaron hospitalizados y unas mil 700 personas fueron evacuadas.

Se desconocen las causas del… pic.twitter.com/61jJ83Stgz — Alfredo González (@alfredolez) June 20, 2026

Firefighters along with a helicopter scooped water out of the ocean and was dropping it on the fire and it took a lot of time as the situation looked like it was finally contained.

Officials confirmed that the situation has been contained as the worst of the situation is over and there is no smoke visible now.

The incident has raised concerns and fear among people of the country.

As people commented, “That was devastating. Gutted most structures. Hope there is no casualties.” Another user said, “Omg hope no one injured that's huge.”