Julien Alfred becomes 3rd-fastest woman in 200m with 21.51 at Monaco Diamond League

Julien Alfred and Gabrielle Thomas were neck to neck, heading into the final straight as the Saint Lucian launched clear in the closing metres, and smashed her personal best by two-tenths, down from 21.71 seconds.

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred etched her name into athletics history after clocking a lifetime best of 21.51 seconds (+0.9 m/s) to win the women's 200 metres at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday, July 10, 2026. The remarkable performance made the Olympic champion the third-fastest woman in history over the distance as she defeated Adaejah Hodge and Gabrielle Thomas at Stade Louis II.

With the performance, Alfred moved ahead of Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah (21.53) to claim third place on the women's all-time 200m list. Florence Griffith Joyner remains the world record holder with 21.34 seconds while Jamaica's Shericka Jackson sits second on the all-time list with 21.41.

The women’s 200m all-time top three are:

1. Florence Griffith Joyner: 21.34

2. Shericka Jackson: 21.41

3. Julien Alfred: 21.51

Alfred also set a new Saint Lucia national record and recorded the fastest women's 200m time in the world this year, aided by a legal +0.9 m/s tailwind as it is a Saint Lucia national record and the fastest in the world this year.

Alfred and Gabrielle Thomas were neck to neck, heading into the final straight as the Saint Lucian star surged clear in the closing metres and smashed her personal best by two-tenths, down from 21.71 seconds.

After the race, Alfred said, "I have been preparing for this for such a long time, to finally see it pay off, I am just happy. I didn't realise how fast it was till I crossed the line. I looked at the clock and saw my time and that's why I was screaming like at the Olympics.”

There are no limits right now. Today, I was actually hoping to see 21.6, I got 21.5, so I am happy nonetheless, She added.

Adaejah Hodge finished strongly past Thomas for second position with in 21.76 seconds and Thomas, who beat Alfred in 200m gold in Paris, held the third position in 21.84 seconds.

Monaco Diamond League 2026 Results for women's 200m are as follows:

Julien Alfred (LCA) 21.51 MR, NR

Adaejah Hodge (IVB) 21.76

Gabrielle Thomas (USA) 21.84

Kayla White (USA) 22.04

Cambrea Sturgis (USA) 22.40

Anavia Battle (USA) 22.42

Fabienne Hoenke (SUI) 22.50