St Kitts Music Festival 2025 breaks record with over 37,000 attendees

Minister Henderson reported that over 11,000 revelers showed up on Thursday night of the event, almost 16,000 on Friday, and just under 10,000 came in on Saturday.

St Kitts and Nevis: Minister of Tourism Marsha Henderson delivered a report on the overall visitor count of 2025 St Kitts Music Festival. Speaking during the Prime Minister’s Cabinet press briefing on July 22, she noted that the twin island nation welcomed over 37,000 people from across the world during the three-night run, which broke the record attendance for the annual music and cultural celebration.

Minister Henderson reported that over 11,000 revelers showed up on Thursday night of the event, almost 16,000 on Friday, and just under 10,000 came in on Saturday. She further highlighted that this marked a 76% increase in attendance as compared to the previous years. This was achieved due to better marketing strategies, greater partnership, and international growth of St Kitts and Nevis as a cultural destination.

Improved security

In addition, a ticket scanning system was used at this year's festival to get a better count of the attendees. While there were some technical issues, the system enabled better data gathering and analysis.

“We were able this year to scan tickets to give us a more accurate account of patrons. We did have some glitches, but this gave us better data than ever before,” further noted the Tourism Minister of St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts Music Festival - economic impact report

At present, the Ministry of Tourism is executing a large-scale study of the festival’s economic impact with results expected to be released by late August 2025. This report will give a detailed insight of the festival’s input into the national economy in terms of the hospitality sector, local vendors, and small businesses.

Tourism Minister Henderson also expressed her thanks to the many volunteers, organizers, and stakeholders who have played a significant role in raising the bar of the event which is now considered to be the Caribbean’s premier music and cultural experience.