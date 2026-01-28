St Kitts and Nevis welcomes over 58,000 cruise passengers in a single week

Tourism authorities reported that 20 cruise ships docked at Port Zante in Basseterre, bringing 58,000 visitors between January 18 and 24.

St Kitts and Nevis welcomed over 58,000 cruise passengers last week, from January 18 to January 25, 2026. This marked a positive and very busy week for St Kitts and Nevis during the 2025-2026 cruise season.

Tourism authorities said that 20 cruise ships arrived at Port Zante in Basseterre, capital city of St Kitts and Nevis. These vessels accommodated thousands of passengers, bringing the total of visitors to 58,000 between January 18 and 24. More vessels docked at the Basseterre Roadstead and at Carambola.

According to Tourism officials, the past week marked more visitor strong visitor participation and continued cooperation with cruise partners and industry stakeholders to improve the onboard visitor experience.

The passengers who arrived in St Kitts and Nevis explored the beautiful landscapes and boosted the economy in various sectors, including taxi operators, hotel owners, tour guides, local vendors, artisans and craft store owners.

These services recorded high levels of engagement as the visitors experienced the local culture and traditions of St Kitts and Nevis. All marine-based services also reported increased profits as a result of the influx of passengers visiting the island nation.

The officials confirmed that they are expecting to welcome over twenty (20) more cruise ships before the 2025-2026 season ends. Despite no inaugural calls from major cruise lines the past week, St Kitts and Nevis still reported boosted tourism. This highlights the nation’s position as premier Caribbean tourism destination.

The continued increase in the cruise arrivals in St Kitts, the tourism authorities believe that the future seasons will bring more growth as the cruise traffic remains positive in the peak winter season.

Aligning with the ongoing tourism boost, St Kitts welcomed another cruise ship, Queen Victoria, on Monday, January 26, 2026. The ship made a stop at Port Zante as part of its 35-night roundtrip Eastern Caribbean cruise, which departed from Southampton, England on January 4.