St. Kitts and Nevis' Jahzara Claxton drafted by Trinbago Knight Riders for 2026 WCPL

The 20-year-old all-rounder from St. Kitts and Nevis joins a squad featuring senior West Indies players as the expanded four-team Women’s CPL prepares for its September tournament in Barbados.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Jahzara Claxton has achieved another milestone in her career as she has been drafted by the Trinbago Knight Riders for the 2026 Women’s Caribbean Premier League. The selection marks another important step in the 20-year-old all-rounder’s Caribbean cricket career as it comes shortly after her selection on the West Indies' Women’s team.

Claxton was selected by Knight Riders during the player allocation process ahead of the 2026 WCPL. She will be a part of a squad that also includes experienced West Indies stars such as Deandra Dottin and Karishma Ramharack.

Born in Sandy Point on March 12, 2006, the Jahzara has represented Leeward Islands, West Indies Under-19s, West Indies A Women and the senior West Indies Women’s team. She is a left-hand batter and right-arm fast-medium bowler and is considered to be one of the most promising young players in the region.

The 2026 Women’s Caribbean Premier League will take place from September 5 to 15 at Kensington Oval in Barbados. It will feature four teams instead of three for the first time. These include Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders, and Jamaica Empress.

All games will be played at Kensington Oval, with the expanded format expected to offer more opportunities for the growth of young female cricketers in the Caribbean region. Each team will have a 15-players squad, including overseas players who will be confirmed in the upcoming weeks.

For Claxton, the WCPL draft choice is another step forward in becoming one of the most promising young careers in Caribbean women’s cricket. With international experience already a part of her experience, the St. Kitts and Nevis star will be key player of the 2026 season.

2025 Women’s Cricket Premier League - All team squads

Trinbago Knight Riders

Karishma Ramharack

Deandra Dottin

Jahzara Claxton

Jannillea Glassgow

Steffie Soogrim

Earnisha Fontaine

Samara Ramnath

Ameila Khan

Brianna Harricharan

Sainavi Kambalapalli

Barbados Tridents

Hayley Matthews

Qiana Joseph

Afy Fletcher

Shawnisha Hector

Shabika Gajnabi

Mandy Mangru

Cherry-Ann Fraser

Naijanni Cumberbatch

Asabi Callender

Amrita Ramthal

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Shemaine Campbelle

Realeanna Grimmond

Ashmini Munisar

Shamilia Connell

Eboni Brathwaite

Sheneta Grimmond

Chedean Nation

Reniece Boyce

Latoya Williams

Tilleya Madramootoo

Jamaica Empress