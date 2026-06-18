2026-06-18 08:47:52
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St. Kitts and Nevis' Jahzara Claxton drafted by Trinbago Knight Riders for 2026 WCPL

The 20-year-old all-rounder from St. Kitts and Nevis joins a squad featuring senior West Indies players as the expanded four-team Women’s CPL prepares for its September tournament in Barbados.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

St. Kitts and Nevis: Jahzara Claxton has achieved another milestone in her career as she has been drafted by the Trinbago Knight Riders for the 2026 Women’s Caribbean Premier League. The selection marks another important step in the 20-year-old all-rounder’s Caribbean cricket career as it comes shortly after her selection on the West Indies' Women’s team.

Claxton was selected by Knight Riders during the player allocation process ahead of the 2026 WCPL. She will be a part of a squad that also includes experienced West Indies stars such as Deandra Dottin and Karishma Ramharack.

Born in Sandy Point on March 12, 2006, the Jahzara has represented Leeward Islands, West Indies Under-19s, West Indies A Women and the senior West Indies Women’s team. She is a left-hand batter and right-arm fast-medium bowler and is considered to be one of the most promising young players in the region.

The 2026 Women’s Caribbean Premier League will take place from September 5 to 15 at Kensington Oval in Barbados. It will feature four teams instead of three for the first time. These include Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders, and Jamaica Empress.

All games will be played at Kensington Oval, with the expanded format expected to offer more opportunities for the growth of young female cricketers in the Caribbean region. Each team will have a 15-players squad, including overseas players who will be confirmed in the upcoming weeks.

For Claxton, the WCPL draft choice is another step forward in becoming one of the most promising young careers in Caribbean women’s cricket. With international experience already a part of her experience, the St. Kitts and Nevis star will be key player of the 2026 season.

2025 Women’s Cricket Premier League - All team squads

Trinbago Knight Riders

  • Karishma Ramharack

  • Deandra Dottin

  • Jahzara Claxton

  • Jannillea Glassgow

  • Steffie Soogrim

  • Earnisha Fontaine

  • Samara Ramnath

  • Ameila Khan

  • Brianna Harricharan

  • Sainavi Kambalapalli

Barbados Tridents

  • Hayley Matthews

  • Qiana Joseph

  • Afy Fletcher

  • Shawnisha Hector

  • Shabika Gajnabi

  • Mandy Mangru

  • Cherry-Ann Fraser

  • Naijanni Cumberbatch

  • Asabi Callender

  • Amrita Ramthal

Guyana Amazon Warriors

  • Shemaine Campbelle

  • Realeanna Grimmond

  • Ashmini Munisar

  • Shamilia Connell

  • Eboni Brathwaite

  • Sheneta Grimmond

  • Chedean Nation

  • Reniece Boyce

  • Latoya Williams

  • Tilleya Madramootoo

Jamaica Empress

  • Chinelle Henry

  • Stafanie Taylor

  • Aaliyah Alleyne

  • Rashada Williams

  • Zaida James

  • Djenaba Joseph

  • Kate Wilmott

  • Celina Whyte

  • Abigail Bryce

  • Shriya Jairam

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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