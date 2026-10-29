2026-10-29 18:36:35
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“Our Children Deserve the Very Best,” Geoffrey Hanley says New Basseterre High School is taking shape

The new school is planned to include 32 classrooms, a 400-metre track and facilities for basketball, netball and football. Construction began in June 2025 following the demolition of the old building in December 2023.

Written by Monika Walker

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St. Kitts and Nevis: The construction of the new Basseterre High School is continuing with progress being made on the auditorium, classrooms, laboratories and other facilities.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Dr. Geoffrey Hanley shared the update through a designated Facebook post noting that his tour at the site was a proud moment and said seeing the vision become a reality was both exciting and heart-warming.

“Walking through the new Basseterre High School site and seeing the progress firsthand was such a proud moment. From the auditorium and classrooms to the laboratories and other facilities, it's both exciting and heart warming to see this vision becoming a reality,” he wrote.

Hanley also took time to speak to workers on the site of the new school and thanked them for their hard work.

“What made the visit even more special was taking the time to chat with the workers on site. I truly appreciate the effort and dedication they put in each day,“ the post read.

Hanley emphasised that looking at the buildings made him think of the young lives that will one day be shaped there. He noted that this school is an investment in the children’s dreams and future of the nation.

“This is more than just a school building. It's an investment in our children, their dreams, and the future of our nation.”

He noted that the project is moving forward step by step and that he is excited about what the future will show.

Lastly, Hanley added that the students and teachers deserve a modern, state-of-the-art school.

“Step by step, we're getting there and I'm excited about what lies ahead.

Our children deserve the very best! Our children and teachers deserve this new state of the art school! ”

The demolition of the old building began in December, 2023 and actual construction officially began in June, 2025.

The Government has said the new school will be a climate resilient turnkey school with everything included once completed. The school will have 32 classrooms. This was announced by the Government in December 2024.

Hanley has previously noted that the school will include the 400m track that the old campus was known for.

The school will also include Basketball, Netball and Football facilities. Up to 95% of workers will be locals and the contractor is a Kittitian.

During the tour of the site with Ministry officials and stakeholders on July 10, 2026, work had begun on the classrooms in Buildings A and B.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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