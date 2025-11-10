interCaribbean launches direct flights between San Juan-St. Kitts this Dec, fares starting at just USD89

In anticipation of the upcoming holiday season, interCaribbean Airways has responded to customer demand by announcing direct flights between the two countries, starting at just $89.

St Kitts and Nevis: Travel between Puerto Rico and St. Kitts just got a major boost as interCaribbean Airways has announced the launch of direct flights between San Juan and St. Kitts starting December 18, with fares beginning from just US $89.

According to the information by St Kitts Tourism Authority, this new service boasts a quick 1 hour and 10 minute flight which will further boost the destination’s position as an easily accessible as well as desirable destination in the Caribbean.

The highly anticipated holiday season flights are set to begin on December 18, operating on Mondays and Fridays at 5:20 p.m. from San Juan, and on Thursdays and Sundays at 8:30 a.m. from St. Kitts.

According to interCaribbean Airways, the new service comes as part of its continued regional expansion strategy, aiming to strengthen air links within the Caribbean ahead of the peak holiday travel period.

Tourism officials in St. Kitts and Nevis have welcomed the announcement, noting that the direct route from San Juan is expected to boost visitor arrivals, improve regional connectivity, and create new opportunities for both leisure and business travel.

Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson said that this new route from San Juan marks a major milestone in boosting the island’s regional and global connectivity. She expressed her gratitude to interCaribbean Airways for their continued collaboration and commitment towards the region.

The airline emphasized that the addition of these flights will allow for smoother connections across its growing network, linking St. Kitts with destinations such as the British Virgin Islands, Santo Domingo, and Providenciales.

The future of the tourism industry in St. Kitts and Nevis is still shining bright, with the holiday season flights expected to further boost the country’s tourism industry.