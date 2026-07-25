Nevis' 52nd Culturama Festival underway with packed lineup of events

The organisers describe the event as the Caribbean's greatest summer lime, with celebrations running until August 4.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Nevis' 52nd Culturama Festival officially began on Thursday, July 23, at the NEDACS Cultural Complex. The opening event, themed "Passport to Paradise – The Culturama Connection," began with a pre-show at 6:30 pm followed by the official opening at 7:30 pm. It included a special performance by the Soca Monarch Power Champions.

This year's festival theme is “Our Heritage, Proud & True. It's Culturama 52!” The Nevis Culturama Festival describes the event as the Caribbean's greatest summer lime. It runs until August 4.

Cultural Village Entertainment is on nightly from July 21 to August 8. Organisers say a different live band or DJ performs each night, and encourage visitors to support local food vendors serving traditional Nevisian dishes alongside the entertainment. The lineup includes Blackstone, SG Prezidential, Kollision Band, Recklife Movement, New Level Sound and Small Axe Band, among others.

Several signature events fall later in the festival calendar. The Culturama 52 Junior Parade takes place on Friday, July 31, at 1 pm. This year's parade theme is "Rhythm of the Isles – Celebrating the Rhythm of Our Heritage.” The route starts at Old Artisan Village and ends at Villa Grounds, where a Fun Day with games and activities follows for families.

The 5 in 1 Fete is set for Saturday, August 1, from 9 pm to 6 am at the Nevis Cultural Village. This year's theme is "We Not Going Home." Organisers, Richards Promotions, say the event features six live bands and six DJs. Tickets are priced at $100 until July 27 and $120 from July 28 to August 1.

The Bank of Nevis Miss Culture Queen Pageant follows on Sunday, August 2, at 8 pm at the NEDACS Cultural Complex. Five contestants are competing for the title: Cleo Fahie, Jareecia Browne, Calida Smithen, Tiarihanna Maynard and Mia Alexander, representing Carib Brewery, St Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, S.L. Horsford's, the Development Bank of St Kitts and Nevis, and Caribbean Lottery respectively. Tickets range from $20 for children to $450 for VIP.

Other events on the updated calendar include the National Bank Soca Monarch finals on July 30, the Junior Kaiso Competition on July 28, and the Culturama 52 Grand Street Parade and Last Lap on August 4. The festival closes on August 8 with a closing ceremony at the Cultural Village.

Tickets for individual events are available through Culturama Secretariat outlets and online via CaribeTickets.