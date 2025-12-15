Mother of newly crowned Miss Teen St Kitts Tatiuana Archer passes away hours after pageant

Janet Johnson, a beloved pageant coach for over 30 years, was remembered for her dedication to young women and her immense contribution to St. Kitts and Nevis’ national carnival and pageantry.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Less than 24 hours after celebrating her crowning achievement as Miss Teen St. Kitts & Nevis 2025–2026, Tatiyana Archer shared the heartbreaking news that her beloved mother, Janet Johnson suddenly passed away Sunday evening.

Though information on her passing remains primitive, WIC News understands that Janet Johnson, the mother of Tatiyana Archer, had just chaperoned her daughter that Sunday morning to be the newly crowned Miss Teen St. Kitts & Nevis 2025–2026. But less than 24-hours later she was reported dead, after she chaperoned her daughter to the Miss Teen title.

At present, the entire nation is mourning Janet Johnson, who not only witnessed her daughter’s dreams to be crowned Miss Teen St Kitts and Nevis come true but was also the coach of the current Miss SKN Queen Contestant, Miss Taerani Phillip.

Following her death, St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee described Janet as the epitome of a stalwart in the community as she poured her heart and soul into every pageant contestant that she coached for over 30 years and contributed immensely to the national carnival, as she lived and breathed the spirit of pageantry.

Janet is remembered to have poured her heart and soul into every pageant contestant that she coached with her passion and dedication touching countless lives. and her recent win with her daughter is a testament to her enduring legacy.

Hundreds of citizens and organisations have taken to Facebook to offer their condolences with one saying, “We will remember her strength, her dedication and her unwavering commitment to uplifting our young women and setting the highest standard for pageantry in St Kitts and Nevis. Rest in peace, dear Janet. You will be missed but never ever forgotten. This one is for you!”

Orngel Vanessa Erskine also took to Facebook to honor Janet Johnson whom she called her chaperone, other mother, and friend. She said, “Janet, I love you so much, and I miss you more than words can say. You were my guide, my protector, and my biggest supporter. You showed me what real love, strength, and kindness look like every single day. You supported everything that I did. Even though my heart hurts knowing you’re not here with me, I find comfort in believing you’re dancing in the stars now free, joyful, and shining brighter than ever. Your laughter, your advice, your hugs, and your spirit will always live on in me and in everyone whose life you touched. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me, for every sacrifice, every lesson, and every moment of love. I will carry you with me always. Thank you for the crown. Rest in peace, Janet Johnson. I love you forever, and I’ll keep making you proud until we meet again.”

Janet was known to be the guardian of dreams in the pageantry world as she had once walked the pageant path herself, and she understood the nerves, the discipline, the confidence, and the quiet courage it takes to stand on a stage. For years, she poured that wisdom into young women, protecting them, guiding them, believing in them, often as fiercely as she did her own children.