Government committed to stronger St Kitts-Nevis partnership: PM Drew

The Prime Minister said his government has heavily invested in Nevis’ geothermal development, criticising the previous administration for not doing the same.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, in a recent press conference, reiterated his government’s commitment to working tirelessly to strengthen the bond between St Kitts and Nevis. He highlighted the administration’s achievements and emphasised the government’s dedication to promoting the development of both islands.

The Prime Minister stressed that his government has significantly invested a lot of its energies and resources into the geothermal development in Nevis and slammed the previous government by saying that this wasn’t done during their tenure.

He also highlighted the ongoing expansion at the Vance W Amory International Airport in Nevis, supported by the Labour Government, which includes a $40 million upgrade to enhance the airport's infrastructure, boost tourism, and stimulate economic growth.

"We have done more to advance Nevis than even the same unity construct that the party was a part of," Dr. Drew stated. "This administration has taken a pragmatic approach, looking beyond petty politics to drive progress. We've invested significantly in the geothermal development project, airport expansion, and shared resources with the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) in a transparent and fair manner."

He continued to note that the government’s approach is centered on federal development and recognised that progress in Nevis ultimately benefits St Kitts. “You help Nevis, of course, it will help St Kitts," he said. Dr. Drew also highlighted the administration's efforts to provide the NIA with greater opportunities to participate in international forums, further solidifying the partnership between the two islands.

During the press conference, he further noted that his administration had been there to lead major advancements in Nevis and presently they are discussing again another major development which will be discussed in a month or two.

Furthermore, the government has also taken major steps to amplify Nevis’ voice on the international stage. By providing opportunities for the NIA to participate in the international fora, the administration ensures that Nevis can access partnerships and resources which are needed to drive sustainable development.

Experts argue that these actions reflect more than just good governance that is a genuine commitment to the unity and prosperity of the Federation. The development of Nevis is not seen as optional, but as essential to the overall progress of St Kitts and Nevis, as noted by PM Drew.