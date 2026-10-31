Canadian Military Tanker-Transport Aircraft makes brief stop in St. Kitts after flight from Antigua

The RCAF CC-330 Husky landed at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport on October 29, with no official explanation given for the stop.

St. Kitts and Nevis: A Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Airbus CC-330 Husky landed at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts on October 29, 2026.

SKBenergy shared the update through a Facebook post, describing the aircraft as an “interesting and large visitor” and noted that it flew over from Antigua on a quick trip.

The aircraft, registered with the tail number 330004 landed at the airport. The post noted that it was the first time such a large Canadian military aircraft had been witnessed at the airport, adding that a Canadian C-17 had visited some time ago.

“This is the first time I am seeing such a large military bird from Canada in St. Kitts & Nevis. Some time back we had a C17 from the Canadian Air Force in St. Kitts. This bird came over on a short hop from Antigua then departed.”

The post also mentioned the role and origin of the aircraft: “Role: Strategic transport, VIP passenger/cargo airlift, and medical evacuation. It will eventually undergo conversion to a Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) to support air-to-air refueling.”

“Origin: It is a used commercial market acquisition manufactured in 2015 (MSN 1643). Before joining the RCAF in November 2024, it was operated by Kuwait Airways (formerly registered as 9K-APB).”

According to the reports, there is no official explanation for why the plane has stopped. The visit comes just days ahead of the start of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.

The Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is due to attend the meeting, however, it is unclear if the landing is related to the summit, reported by the Canadian Press.

The CC-330 Husky is a multi-role tanker transport derived from the A330-200 airliner. It can be used for strategic, passenger and cargo transport, medical evacuation and aerial refuelling.

The post further noted, “Powerplant: Equipped with two Rolls-Royce Trent 772-B60 engines. Livery: Painted in a military gray finish featuring "Canada" on the fuselage, the circular RCAF roundel, and the Canadian flag on the tail.”

The aircraft is a second-hand jet, previously flown by Kuwait Airways. It has been painted in military grey and has the Canadian flag on the tail.

The Government of Canada awarded around $1.5 billion in long-term support contracts to the fleet in March 2026. Canada’s first newly built CC-330 took its first flight on July 2, 2026 in Spain. It will be delivered to Canada in 2027.