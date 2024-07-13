St. Kitts and Nevis: Day 3 of IGS 2024 wraps up with learning opportunities

Day three of the Investment Gateway Summit has concluded with several exclusive events, panel discussions and expert addresses. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas kickstarted Day 3 with an insightful address.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Day three of the Investment Gateway Summit has concluded with several exclusive events, panel discussions and expert addresses. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas kickstarted Day 3 with an insightful address.

The theme of his session was “Sustainable Investment and the Pathway to Economic Development.”

The third day of the event touched on the sustainable island agenda of St Kitts and Nevis. Dr Douglas informed the attendants about several development aspects of the country. He discussed the developmental projects and green energy transition of St. Kitts and Nevis during his address.

He highlighted that transitioning to green energy is an important part of the country’s sustainable investment strategy. The Minister of Foreign Affairs highlighted that they are committed to reducing their carbon footprint.

Further, Minister Denzil Douglas also discussed the education sector and other crucial aspects of collaboration. He highlighted that St Kitts and Nevis is helping businesses thrive. The stakeholders are making crucial efforts to enhance the delivery of services and open new avenues for economic advancement.

The next session was convened by Stanley Jacobs of the St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (SKIPA). He urged the attendants to explore the investment opportunities in St Kitts and Nevis.

He detailed investment areas in Real Estate, Technology and Innovation, agricultural and healthcare sectors.

Minister Joyelle Clarke, who handles the responsibility for the Ministry of Environment, also delivered a brief address. Her session followed the theme, “Invest in Green Energy, Invest in Clean Energy,”

She encouraged the attendants to invest in Green Energy for the overall benefit of the people, according to her. This was the right way to enhance the country’s sustainable development goals.

One of the major highlights of Day 3 of Investment Gateway Summit 2024 was the cultural presentation, which the attendants thoroughly enjoyed. The Dance Performance on the calypso beats with the song “Mother Earth is Dying” received remarkable applause.

The attendants had the opportunity to engage in meaningful and productive discussions with each other. The attendants also had the opportunity to form valuable connections and collaborate for development opportunities.

The attendees of the summit also had the opportunity to discover the unique aspects of St. Kitts and Nevis Culture. They ventured on a guided tour of Caribelle Batik and Old Road Rum and saw fiddled artistry of batik making.

They also learned about the art of producing Kittitian Rum and gained insight into the rich history of the island nation.

The third day of the event wrapped up with the official Gala Dinner organized under the Patronage of Dr. Terrance Drew, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis. Dr. Drew welcomed the attendants warmly and thanked them for being a part of the summit.