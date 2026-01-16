Unidentified man fatally shot by police in Bridgeport, Jamaica during alleged confrontation

Police say the man, armed with a .38 revolver, was shot after a gunfight during an operation, but the incident has sparked public outcry and is under investigation by both JCF and INDECOM.

Jamaica: An unidentified man was fatally shot during an alleged confrontation with the police on Andrea Crescent in Bridgeport, Portmore, St. Catherine on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

According to St Catherine police reports, the officers were conducting an operation in the area of Andrea Crescent, around 6:00 a.m., when suddenly a group of armed assailants started firing at them upon entering the premises.

Following which the officers also confronted them and opened fire at them, and began to enter again when they were reportedly confronted by an unidentified deceased who was armed with a handgun at that time.

Responding to which, the officer took a defensive action while striking him several times and injuring him. Moments later when the officers noticed that the man was critically injured they took the firearm, identified as a .38 revolver with six rounds of ammunition from his hands.

After taking the evidence from his hands, the officers also transported the injured man to the Spanish Town Hospital, where on arrival he was checked and was treated initially but later succumbed to his injuries.

The medical staff confirmed to the police officers that on arrival the condition of the man was not good enough that he could be stayed alive.

Authorities stated that the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the man is being investigated by both the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

Reportedly the area of the incident is also cordoned off for forensic processing by the investigators.

This incident once again caught the attention of the community as many people took to Facebook to express their views and opinion on this incident as one of the users Dennis commented that “I know, we all know, police are making things up again. At the beginning of the year you people said that you will use bodycams from now on, then where is the footage.”

The other user also supported this comment by saying “It’s always confrontation and they always find a gun ( planted), everyone knows what happens next. Just to take some medals don’t plan things and don’t kill innocent souls.”