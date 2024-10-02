Today Heralds New Phase in Bilateral Relations Between Jamaica-India: PM Holness

Jamaica and India signed four Memorandum of Understanding during this conference which Holness said will greatly advance their cooperation in areas critical to Jamaica's national development.

The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, on Tuesday addressed the media during a press conference in India alongside his counterpart Narendra Modi.



Jamaica and India signed four Memorandum of Understanding during this conference which Holness said will greatly advance their cooperation in areas critical to Jamaica's national development. The Prime Minister is on a four day official visit to India, with an aim to boosting diplomatic ties.

The MoUs were signed on Digital Public Infrastructure Cooperation, Cultural Exchange Programme, Digital Payments Partnership and Sports Cooperation.

"Having had very fruitful talks with Prime Minister Modi, I can say with confidence that today heralds a new phase in bilateral relations between Jamaica and India. Our discussions touched a range of issues of mutual interest, including health, agriculture, digital transformation, film, education, sports, tourism and many other subjects," outlined PM Holness.

During his address, PM Holness expressed his gratitude to the Indian government for its warm hospitality and acknowledged the strong fraternal ties between Jamaica and India since their independence.



He further highlighted the immense contributions of Indian migrants to the overall development of Jamaica, especially in education, healthcare, information technology and business. He also recognized the cultural impact of Indian heritage on Jamaican music, cuisine and dance. Jamaica celebrates Indian Heritage Day annually on May 10 to commemorate the arrival of the first Indians in 1845.



The Prime Minister's discussions with Indian Prime Minister Modi centred on mutual interests, including health, agriculture, digital transformation, film, education, sports, tourism, and more. Holness thanked India for its support during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly through the Vaccine Friendship Scheme.





Following these discussions, the Jamaican leader said that the bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Modi mark a new dimension in relations between the two countries.



He also expressed that he is deeply heartened by the warmth with which Jamaica has been received here in India and the willingness of Prime Minister Modi to forge an even more deeply impactful relationship with Jamaica.



The Prime Minister also confirmed that Jamaica will support India's candidature for the UN Security Council for the period 2028 to 2029.