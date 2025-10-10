Police probe death of 55-year-old man found hanging in Kitson Town Yard

Around 5:10 a.m., Nelson woke up and went outside to water his plants, according to reports from the Guanoboa Vale police.

Jamaica: Shock and unease have gripped the Kitson Town community of Jamaica following the discovery of 55-year-old Andrew Nelson’s body in his yard on Wednesday, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

But tragically the 55-year-old merchandiser of Mary's Field was later discovered dead on October 8 hanging by a piece of electrical cord around his neck in a section of an unfinished building in the yard.

The police were then contacted and upon arrival, the police examined the already dead body and found that both wrists of the 55-year-old were slashed and a knife was reported to be beside the unresponsive body.

The police proceeded to remove the body from the scene to the station for a post mortem examination to confirm the cause of death, that many deemed to be by suicide.

Citizens of Jamaica have taken to Facebook to express their shock and disbelief over the suicide reports with one user writing, “So sad. Have to now wonder if some of these deaths are murders staged to look like suicide. We are going through some dark times!! Sigh.”

While another wrote, “Suicide again, no sah something thing wrong somewhere, but if he slashed his wrists, how him put cord around him neck and hang himself, something nuh sound right.”

Another citizen also wrote, “When I was growing up in Jamaica 🇯🇲 in the 1980's which I admit was not as crime ridden as today. No one committed suicide. Jamaicans are very resilient, and in hard and desperate times, they know to call on God, even if they are not practicing Christians. This is the 5th reported so called suicide this week. STOP MURDERING PEOPLE AND CALL IT SUICIDE.”