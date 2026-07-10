Met Service warns of strong winds, rough seas across Jamaica

Jamaica’s Meteorological Service says strong winds, rough seas and isolated thunderstorms are expected through the weekend, with the most severe conditions forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Jamaica: The Meteorological Service has warned that Jamaica is expected to experience strong winds through the weekend, with worst conditions forecast for Friday and Saturday.

The agency said that a low-level jet stream over the Caribbean Sea has been causing windy conditions across the island since earlier this week and is expected to continue affecting Jamaica more over the weekend.

According to the authorities, the strongest winds will hit southern parishes and marine areas, which include the Pedro and Morant Banks. Fishers and other marine users are being advised to be more careful as sea conditions are also expected to become rougher.

The Met Service also warned that tropical waves moving near the island could bring periods of showers and thunderstorms, especially in some western and hilly areas.

Residents can expect occasional near-gale-force gusts in some areas. The Meteorological Service said that they will continue to monitor this weather system and asked the people to stay updated via their official channels.

Locals are sharing their experiences on social media. One person said, “Just had some rain in yallahs been like that all day. .. windy as well.the sea ruff waves pushing way up on the beach..man them have to push up them boat to safer ground..And on top of all that it's pretty hot..Crazy weather.”

Another individual stated, “Lots of rain and wind in St Mary Thursday morning, then there was a break, then it started again in the night with more wind.”