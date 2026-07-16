Jamaican musician charged with rape after stabbing incident at St Thomas guest house

Jamaica: The St Thomas man, who was stabbed during an incident at a guest house in Morant Bay, is now charged with several serious offences.

The police have confirmed that the man is 61-year-old Keeble McLune, a musician from Knights Ville, Yallahs, St. Thomas. he has been charged with rape, sexual intercourse with an individual below 16 years, use of a firearm to commit a scheduled crime, and common assault.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, McLune was accused of having sexually assaulted two girls, aged 14 and 15 years old at the time of the crime, many times before giving them money. Officers also said that he threatened one of the girls with a firearm and warned her that he would harm her and her family if she did not do what he asked.

The last assault took place at around 3:00 am on July 5. McLune took both girls to a guest house in Morant Bay where he assaulted them again. The girls then allegedly stabbed him several times before escaping the residence.

Both the teens also remain in police custody for attempt to murder, conspiracy to murder, and simple larceny. The police investigation is ongoing, as McLune’s court date is being finalized.

Locals are urging the officers to release the girls as they acted in self defense but should take strong actions against the man.. One individual said, “That Brat. The two young ladies should be given a national award. As to how that would be done, I don’t know, as their identities would have to be guarded. Congratulations to the two young women.”

Another person stated, “I firmly believe that the police should not give any statements until after investigation is done. But because we are so impatient they are putting out initial information so that we won't say that they are hiding something. This is one of those instances. We need to give LEO's time to investigate instead of insisting on immediate information.”