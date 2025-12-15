Jamaica: Two held for shooting truck driver in St Thomas

Police intercepted the suspects shortly after the attack, recovering a motorcycle believed to have been used in the shooting along with firearms and ammunition.

Jamaica: Two men have been apprehended in connection with the fatal shooting of 53-year-old truck driver Michael Small, also known as ‘Biggs’ or ‘Oniel’. The incident occurred in Wheelersfield, Golden Grove, St Thomas, on Friday night.

According to police reports the killing incident reportedly took place around 6:30 p.m. as Small, a St Catherine truck driver of Orangefield district in St Catherine had stopped at a business establishment to make a purchase.

When he was suddenly attacked by 2 unknown assailants who shot him before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle. Following the attackers’ escape from the scene, those present contacted the authorities and assisted Small to the Princess Margaret Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The St Thomas police swiftly sprang into action following the report, resulting in an interception of the two men and the motorcycle that was believed to be used in the attack.

The two men were taken into custody on suspicion of murder and possession of prohibited weapons as police searched the two men, they recovered one M16 rifle, a .38 revolver, and assorted rounds of ammunition.

The Morant Bay Criminal Investigation Branch has launched an investigation into the matter as the two alleged assailants are now in custody.

Citizens of Jamaica have taken to Facebook to comment on the situation with many wondering what may have been the motive behind the shooting. As one user ‘Xavier Chin’ wrote, “Wonder what was the motive if it was hit. If they are charge have plead barging maybe them will talk up the thing.”

While another user ‘Paulette Jackson’ sympathizing and bringing perspective to the shooting wrote, “Can you imagine a man leaving his home to work and get killed doing it, while these good fi nuttins still breathing fresh air.”