Jamaica: Treasure Beach fisherman Damian Davis, 29, drowns after boat overturns in St. Elizabeth

Jamaica: A 29-year-old fisherman identified as Damian Davis, resident of Cross Roads, Pedro Plains, St. Elizabeth, on Thursday, September 25, 2025, reportedly drowned while he was out fishing in the Great Bay area of Treasure Beach.

Davis was reportedly unable to make it back to shore safely as his body was discovered floating in the waters.

He was pulled out of the water and immediately transported to Black River Hospital, where after the preliminary checkup the doctors on duty pronounced him dead upon arrival.

The Pedro Plains police have reportedly launched an investigation into the death of the fisherman as his exact cause of death still remains unclear. A post mortem has reportedly been ordered to identify the precise cause of his death.

The death of the fisherman has shaken up the Treasure Beach fishing community as one of their own’s life has been lost.

Citizens have taken to Facebook to express their shock and condolences over the death of the fisherman, with one user writing. “Why go to sea in a boat fishing and you are unable to swim? Also without a life gear. So sad! Condolence to his family,” said one while another user wrote, “My condolences to family.This must be very hard." A wise preacher once said, " Never trust something you cant hold ".There is something about the current in Treasure Beach, even the best swimmers drown there.”