Jamaica: Missing 12-year-old Christal McLean found dead in Portland River

The body of the child was discovered in a river days after she was reported missing, with police awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

Jamaica: A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing on Friday has been found dead in the Berrydale River in Portland, Jamaica. The child, identified as Christal McLean, was discovered early this morning, bringing a heartbreaking end to the search for the young girl.

Authorities are now awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death and formally confirm the child's identity.

Christal McLean, a resident of Berrydale in Port Antonio, was reported missing after she was last seen at her home around 7:00 a.m. on Friday, June 12. Following her disappearance, police launched search efforts and issued a High Alert earlier this week as concern for her safety intensified.

The grim discovery was made on Wednesday when individuals rafting along the Rio Grande River near Grants Level in Portland reportedly spotted a body in the water and alerted the authorities. According to police reports, the remains were found in an advanced state of decomposition. Residents at the scene reported seeing a bag nearby containing clothing and school books believed to belong to the missing child.

Investigators have not yet released details regarding the circumstances surrounding her death. The Portland police say the ongoing investigation will depend heavily on autopsy findings and forensic examinations. Authorities have urged members of the public who may have information relevant to the case to come forward.

Christal was a student who had attended Boundbrook Primary School and was most recently enrolled at Port Antonio High School. News of the discovery has sent shockwaves through the Portland community where residents had been hoping for her safe return.

Locals are also taking to Facebook to express their shock with Jenny Thomas saying, “Father in heaven you have seen all the things your children are going through and how they've been treated,Lord please cover under your precious blood and keep them safe in Jesus name amen,” while another said, “So sad my deepest condolences RIP angel.”